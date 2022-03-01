Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE ADDAMS FAMILY at The Monmouth Community Players

The Monmouth Community Players, along with marquis sponsor the Monmouth Federal Credit Union and show sponsor Optometric Associates, welcome you to experience the 'intoxicating smell of the graveyard' as you join them for their performance of Broadway's multi award-winning, upbeat musical-comedy,

The Addams Family. At the helm of this production are Josie French as director and Josh Caron as Music Director. Rounding out the team are Emily Carlton as Choreographer, Steve Barter as rehearsal Pianist, Kayla Newmeyer as Props Mistress, Hannah McAdam as stage manager, Nancy Keneally as Costumer, and Emily Kalafarski and Birdie Gay as Co-Producers.

Featuring a family who live in an upside-down world where pain is joy, sad is happy and death and suffering are dreams to aspire to, The Addams Family brings the deliriously delightful world of Gomez (Danny Gay of N. Monmouth), Morticia (Karen Lipovsky of Monmouth), Uncle Fester (Ray Fletcher of Monmouth), Grandma (Ginger Smith of Winthrop), Wednesday (Samantha Melquist of Bath), Pugsley (Jackie Senft of Hallowell) and Lurch (Zach Hodge of Manchester) to spooky and spectacular life.

The story is every father's nightmare - Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's 'normal' boyfriend, Lucas Beineke (Shawn Jiminez of N. Gardiner), and his parents, Mal (Henry Quintal of Augusta) and Alice (Jane Mitchell of Greene), and comedic chaos ensues!

The multi-talented cast of Addams family members, Beineke's and Ancestors join from all over central and southern Maine, including: Ken Mansur (Mal u/s), Kyle Mansur (Primary Dancer) and Debby Mansur (Primary Dancer) of Auburn; Charlotte Morin (Alice u/s) and Justine Wiesinger (Morticia u/s) of Lewiston; Karen Lipovsky, Danny Gay, James Wright (Pugsley u/s) and Ray Fletcher of Monmouth; Shawn Jimenez and Kathryn Ross (Wednesday u/s) of Gardiner; Zach Hodge of Manchester; Lucas Ford (Gomez u/s) of Brunswick; Henry Quintal of Augusta; Jane Mitchell of Greene; Samantha Melquist and Mary Mehquist (Grandma u/s) of Bath; Andy Tolman (Lurch u/s) of Readfield; Talon Moody (Lucas u/s) of Richmond; Julie Sanborn (Primary Dancer) of Farmington; Amara Beganny (Primary Dancer) of Litchfield; Ginger Smith of Winthrop; Reese Madarasz (Fester u/s) of Topsham; and Jackie Senft of Hallowell.

The Addams Family will play at the historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth April 21 - May 1, 2022. Performances will be at 7:30pm on 4/21, 4/22, 4/28-4/30, and matinee 2pm shows on 4/23-4/24 and 5/1. There will be two performances starring the understudy cast, and those will be April 22nd and the 30th at 7:30pm. Presented through special arrangement by Theatrical Rights Worldwide. (TRW). For more information, or to purchase tickets, please feel free to email the theater at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com , call them at (207)370-9566, or visit their website at monmouthcommunityplayers.org