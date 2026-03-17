Monmouth Community Players Reveal Cast of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

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The Monmouth Community Players have announced the cast of their upcoming production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music.” The musical, under the direction of Vanessa Glazier, will run April 16-26, 2026 at historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth. Other production staff include Amy Hamlin as Assistant Director, Danny Gay as Producer, Jaclyn O'Hara as Choreographer, Marcia Gallagher as Music Director and Hannah Hanson as Stage Manager.

“The Sound of Music” is a musical set in Austria on the eve of World War II. The story follows Maria, a young postulant nun who becomes governess for the von Trapp family. Maria brings joy and music into their strict household and forms a special bond with the seven von Trapp children.. As Maria and Captain von Trapp spend more time together, they find themselves drawn to each other. A timeless tale of love, resilience, and hope, “The Sound of Music” is based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers formed from the family of former Austrian naval commander Georg von Trapp.

The cast of “The Sound of Music” includes: Tim MacLeod, Lucy MacLeod and Josh Oakes of Auburn; Charlotte Morin of Lewiston; Alice Lazure and Gabrielle Lazure of Monmouth; Amy Griswold of Winthrop; Chris Bombakais, Edith Bombakais and Lizzi Bombakais of Augusta; Emma Bailey of China; Elaine Katz, Jan Gould, Beckett Carlson and Silas Carlson of Readfield; Elaine Rioux of Falmouth; Elizabeth Nichols-Goodliff of Livermore Falls; Hann Paulsen of Wiscasset; Jackie Senft of Hallowell; Jen White of Brunswick; Dan Allard and Josh Allard of Greene; and Shana Page of Winslow.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors. For groups of 10 or more, please contact the box office for group ticket pricing. Showtimes are 7:00 pm on April 16th, 17th, 23rd and 24th, and 2pm on April 18th, 19th, 25th and 26th. On April 25th, the production of the show will additionally provide ASL interpretation of the performance.