Opera Maine Reveals 2026 Season Lineup

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Opera Maine has announced its 2026 season, pairing bold contemporary storytelling with one of opera's most beloved romantic classics. The season features the gripping modern chamber opera Bound alongside a sweeping mainstage production of Roméo et Juliette, Charles Gounod's lush operatic adaptation of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare. Together, these works highlight Opera Maine's commitment to presenting both innovative new voices and timeless masterworks that continue to resonate with audiences today.



The 2026 season opens with Bound, composed by Huang Ruo with a libretto by Bao-Long Chu. Performances will take place at Portland Stage on June 26 and June 28, featuring Opera Maine's Studio Artist Program. The production will be conducted by Lance Inouye and directed by Studio Artist Program Director Richard Gammon. The opera explores themes of identity, cultural heritage, and generational connection through a deeply personal and contemporary story.



Opera Maine's mainstage production will be Charles Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, presented at Merrill Auditorium in Portland on July 23 and July 26. Conducted by Israel Gursky and directed by Artistic Director Dona D. Vaughn, the production brings Shakespeare's iconic love story to life through Gounod's sweeping melodies and emotional lyricism.



“Opera has an extraordinary power to illuminate the human experience,” said Artistic Director Dona D. Vaughn. “This season highlights the breadth of the art form, from an intimate contemporary work exploring cultural identity to one of opera's most beloved romantic masterpieces. We are excited to welcome both longtime opera lovers and new audiences to experience these powerful stories.”



Founded in 1994, Opera Maine is dedicated to producing opera of the highest artistic quality while ensuring the art form remains accessible and relevant to Maine audiences. Through mainstage productions, community performances, and educational initiatives, the company continues to cultivate enthusiasm for opera and support the next generation of artists.