US Premiere of WHIT'S END Will Come to The Public Theatre

Laugh away the winter blues with the US premiere of the hilarious comedy Whit's End playing March 20-29 at The Public Theatre. Weekend matinees are almost sold out, so we've added a performance on Thursday, March 26 at 2:00 pm!

When a widowed father summons his grown children home to tell them some “big news”, they mistakenly assume he must be dying (why else would he offer to pay for their plane tickets?!)

But Dad has good news - he's fallen in love and wants everyone to meet her!

Whether you're a parent or a child, this laugh-out-loud comedy about the people we love and our opinions about the people they love is for you!

Written by the author of last season's hit, Halfway There, Whit's End is a delightful new comedy about love, fear of commitment, and what happens in a family when someone announces they're getting married. “Playwright Norm Foster is often called the Canadian Neil Simon for his comic style and uncanny ability to find the humor in situations we all recognize”, says director and Public Theatre Artistic Director Janet Mitchko.

Actors Dale Place (Whit, the father), Susan Craves (his girlfriend Nikki), Jessica DiGiovanni (his daughter Erica) and Mike Anthony (his son Steven) will portray the family members hilariously put through the wringer of hearing multiple wedding announcements.

Public Theatre audiences will recognize all four professional actors from their work on Broadway, in film or television, and their previous appearances over the years at The Public Theatre.

The well-worn and well-loved family home where the play is set is designed by Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon, the costumes by Rebecca Armstrong, and the lighting by Michael Reidy.

Special events included with your ticket will be a post-show discussion on Sunday, March 22, a pre-show wine tasting on Thursday, March 26, and a pre-show Saturday night beer sampling on March 28.

Whit's End plays March 20-29 at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre located at 31 Maple St. in Lewiston. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7pm, Sat at 3pm, Sun at 2 pm and Sat, March 28 at 7:30 pm. ADDED MATINEE, Thursday, March 26 at 2pm.