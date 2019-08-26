Penobscot Theatre Company Opens 46th Season With WOODY GUTHRIE'S AMERICAN SONG

Penobscot Theatre Company, the nation's Northeastern-most professional year-round theatre company, will kick off its 46th season with the rousing music and moving stories of American people as seen through the eyes of Woody Guthrie. Woody Guthrie'S AMERICAN SONG, a Maine premiere, will play September 5-29 at the Historic Bangor Opera House in downtown Bangor, Maine.

Known as the "Dustbowl Troubador", Guthrie traveled extensively throughout the country, witnessing the experiences of poor and working class people and documenting their stories in song. Woody Guthrie'S AMERICAN SONG is told through the music that many know so well, including the timeless classic "This Land Is Your Land". Guthrie is well-known for having influenced the likes of Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Carole King, Bruce Springsteen, and Jerry Garcia. His rebellious, joyous music has made an indelible mark on the landscape of American Folk music and poetry.

"It is impossible to deny the story's parallels between the era of the Great Depression and our current political climate. What will stay with viewers, however, is the reminder that as Americans, we all carry forward with us a tenacious, indomitable spirit. America was made - and can still be made - for you and me," said Producing Artistic Director, Bari Newport.

Woody Guthrie'S AMERICAN SONG will feature the talents of five actor-musicians who will each take turns representing Guthrie himself during the show. As such, the characters are interchangeable and unnamed. Chris "Red" Blisset takes on triple duty as Director, Projections Director, and player. Chris will be featured as "2nd Young Man". Musical Direction is in the very capable hands of Jeremy Sevelovitz, who will also star as "1st Young Man". Company favorite Heather Astbury Libby brings her powerful voice to the role of "Woman". John Burstein, who many may remember as the educational character Slim Goodbody, will play the role of "Man". Rounding out this talented cast is Tova Volcheck, fiddler extraordinaire, making her Penobscot Theatre Company debut as "Young Woman". Amanda Ryan Paige will choreograph.

Executive Director Kathryn Ravenscraft shared, "These musical arrangements have elements of bluegrass, country, and old-timey gospel that's reminiscent of church tent revivals. We know people will be both moved and entertained by the music and by these stories."

A party to celebrate the start of the season will be held directly following the Opening Night performance on September 7th. Generously hosted by the Cole Land Transportation Museum at 405 Perry Road in Bangor. Hors d' oeuvres and mocktails will be served by Fork & Spoon. All are invited. Attendees can RSVP at bit.ly/Party46.

Group sales are available, discounted for parties of 8 or more. There will be so much to talk about after seeing this show, you'll want company! Single tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased online at www.penobscottheatre.org or by calling the box office Monday-Friday between 12p-5p at (207) 942-3333. Student, senior, and military discounts are also offered.

Woody Guthrie'S AMERICAN SONG is produced in partnership with Eaton Peabody Attorneys at Law, The Advertising Specialists of Maine, and Maine Public.





