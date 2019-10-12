Penobscot Theatre Company Announces Details Of Annual Trip To New York City

Local theatre lovers are in for a treat! Penobscot Theatre Company is thrilled to announce their Annual "Bangor to Broadway" trip, taking place April 17-19, 2020. Travelers will be treated to two incredible Broadway performances and the shows on the docket this year can only be described as phenomenal! Executive Director Kathryn Ravenscraft said, "Last year's trip was amazing not only for the shows we saw, but for the wonderful gift of getting to know the people that traveled with us." She went on to say, "I am so looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and to meeting people who might be traveling with us for the first time. This trip is such a wonderful adventure!" The group is guaranteed some of the best seats to two of the hottest shows on Broadway:

Moulin Rouge! The Musical!: Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular, spectacular... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Birthday Candles: Debra Messing returns to the stage as Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, dozens of goldfish, an infinity of dreams, one cake baked over a century. What makes a lifetime...into a life?

Travelers will journey to New York City in a deluxe motor-coach and will be treated to several meals as part of their package. Once in New York, guests will enjoy accommodations arranged at a chic theatre district hotel in the heart of Times Square. Packages average $1375 per traveler for a double room occupancy, with rooms available for singles ($1575), and for those looking for triple ($1275), and quadruple ($1175) room-sharing opportunities. Space is limited and reservations will go quickly! Those interested in joining this year's trip should contact the box office, located at 131 Main St. in Bangor, by calling 207-942-3333.





