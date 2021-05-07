Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mad Horse Theatre Presents A Virtual Chit Chat Next Friday

Join host Mad Horse Company Member Allison McCall and an eclectic mix of Maine artists for short presentations and lively discussion.

May. 7, 2021  

Mad Horse Theatre hosts the last of the season monthly virtual Artist Chit Chat on Friday May 14th from 7:00 - 8:30 PM EST. Join host Mad Horse Company Member Allison McCall and an eclectic mix of Maine artists for short presentations and lively discussion.

The May Chit Chat will include the following artists: Emma Keilty (artist and designer) Mackenzie Bartlett (filmmaker), Courtney Naliboff (Bait Bag band), Katie Lattari (creative writer), and Mad Horse Theatre Company Member Jake Cote (D&D in theatre-making).

Learn about these artists and organizations and the work they are doing now and in the future. Varied perspectives on many topics flow organically throughout the conversation including; creating art during a pandemic, equity/diversity/inclusion in our artistic community, and the future of the arts in a post pandemic society.

The Mad Horse Chit Chat is free to attend. Please visit madhorse.com or Facebook (Mad Horse Theatre Company) to obtain your virtual link. Recordings of our past monthly Chits are available for viewing on the Mad Horse Theatre channel on Youtube.


