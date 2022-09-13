Mad Horse Theatre Company Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID, September 29 - October 23

Mad Horse Theatre Company presents When We were Young and Unafraid by Sarah Treem, September 29 - October 23. When We were Young and Unafraid by Sarah Treem explores questions of sex, power, violence and femininity.

Set in 1972, before Roe v. Wade, before the Violence Against Women Act, Agnes runs a quiet bed and breakfast and a refuge for victims of domestic violence. But to Agnes's dismay, her latest runaway, Mary Anne, is beginning to influence Agnes's college-bound daughter Penny. As the drums of a feminist revolution grow louder outside of Agnes's tiny world, Agnes is forced to confront her own presumptions about the women she's spent her life trying to help.

"This show is a feminist time capsule of sorts, but it isn't just a story stuck in its time. By engaging with this "time-capsule" the audience will be able to connect the past to the present. This play allows us to see how far we have come since the 1970s, yet asks us to consider what hasn't changed, and how much farther there is to go." - Whitney Brown, Director

The cast includes Mad Horse Company Emeritus Christine Louise Marshall; company members, Allison McCall and Savannah Irish; and guest artists, Emma Mayberry and Jared Mongeau.

The production team includes Company Members: Stacey Koloski (Prop Design), Janice Gardner (Production Manager/Intimacy Coordinator), Jake Cote (Assistant Production Manager) and guest artists: Whitney Brown (Director), Keegan Perry (Stage Manager), Hannah Publicover (Assistant Stage Manager),Steve Lupien (Set Designer), Anna Halloran (Costume Designer), Florence Cooley (Lighting Designer)and Matt Kennedy(Sound Designer).

Author Sarah Treem is an American TV writer-producer and playwright. She is the co-creator and showrunner of the Showtime drama The Affair, which won the Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Drama Series, and was a writer and co-executive producer on the inaugural season of House of Cards, which was nominated for nine Golden Globes, including Outstanding Drama Series. She also wrote on all three seasons of the HBO series In Treatment.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 and Sundays at 5:00. All shows are Pay-What-You-Decide. No charge reservations are strongly suggested.

Advisory: The play explores domestic violence and gender issues and may not be suitable for patrons under the age of 14.