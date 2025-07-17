Mad Horse Theatre Company 40th Anniversary Season Features Four Maine Premieres

Pay-What-You-Decide model continues for bold 2025–2026 lineup beginning September 4.
Mad Horse Theatre Company is celebrating 40 years of adventurous theater with a landmark season of four Maine premieres. The 2025–2026 season will run from September 4, 2025 through May 17, 2026 at Mad Horse’s South Portland venue and continues the company’s commitment to accessibility with its Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD) ticket model.
“This season is a reflection of where we are and who we are,” the company announced. “With insight, wit, and heart, these plays examine the personal and the political, the intimate and the absurd.”
Directed by Allison McCall
September 4–28, 2025
In this poignant meditation on mourning and memory, a grieving mother visits her late son’s girlfriend, and the two women navigate a quiet battle for ownership of his legacy. Framed through the art of photography, REALLY explores the tension between intimacy and ambition.
Directed by Jake Cote
October 30–November 23, 2025
A war for survival erupts in the treetops in this biting satire about class, hoarding, and fear. When gray squirrel patriarch Scurius refuses to share his abundant hoard with starving fox squirrels, a darkly hilarious and explosive conflict unfolds.
Directed by Christopher Price
February 26–March 29, 2026
From the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of August: Osage County comes a scathing comedy about small-town politics and the sinister side of civic pride. The Minutes skewers bureaucracy, American mythology, and the lies we tell to stay in power.
Directed by Stacey Mancine Koloski
April 23–May 17, 2026
A theatrical feast unfolds in this dark comedy set in a Parisian restaurant where the staff must serve a full-course meal—with no actual food. Instead, they describe each imaginary dish in lush detail to dissuade their patron from starving himself to death.
All Mad Horse productions remain Pay-What-You-Decide, making high-quality theater financially accessible to all. Patrons may reserve tickets in advance for a $4 service charge, or walk up at 7:00 p.m. on the day of the performance for limited at-the-door availability. Payments are made after the show—whatever patrons feel is fair.
Season 40 Subscriptions are available now for $104 (fees included) and include all four productions, one complimentary concession per show, and exclusive access to first Friday performances followed by receptions with the cast and crew. Subscriptions are flexible and may be transferred to other dates upon request.
For reservations and subscription details, visit www.madhorse.com.
