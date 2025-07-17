Mad Horse Theatre Company 40th Anniversary Season Features Four Maine Premieres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mad Horse Theatre Company is celebrating 40 years of adventurous theater with a landmark season of four Maine premieres. The 2025–2026 season will run from September 4, 2025 through May 17, 2026 at Mad Horse’s South Portland venue and continues the company’s commitment to accessibility with its Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD) ticket model.

“This season is a reflection of where we are and who we are,” the company announced. “With insight, wit, and heart, these plays examine the personal and the political, the intimate and the absurd.”

Season 40 Lineup

REALLY by Jackie Sibblies Drury

Directed by Allison McCall

September 4–28, 2025

In this poignant meditation on mourning and memory, a grieving mother visits her late son’s girlfriend, and the two women navigate a quiet battle for ownership of his legacy. Framed through the art of photography, REALLY explores the tension between intimacy and ambition.

THE SQUIRRELS by Robert Askins

Directed by Jake Cote

October 30–November 23, 2025

A war for survival erupts in the treetops in this biting satire about class, hoarding, and fear. When gray squirrel patriarch Scurius refuses to share his abundant hoard with starving fox squirrels, a darkly hilarious and explosive conflict unfolds.

THE MINUTES by Tracy Letts

Directed by Christopher Price

February 26–March 29, 2026

From the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of August: Osage County comes a scathing comedy about small-town politics and the sinister side of civic pride. The Minutes skewers bureaucracy, American mythology, and the lies we tell to stay in power.

AN EMPTY PLATE AT THE CAFÉ DU GRAND BOEUF by Michael Hollinger

Directed by Stacey Mancine Koloski

April 23–May 17, 2026

A theatrical feast unfolds in this dark comedy set in a Parisian restaurant where the staff must serve a full-course meal—with no actual food. Instead, they describe each imaginary dish in lush detail to dissuade their patron from starving himself to death.

Tickets and Subscriptions

All Mad Horse productions remain Pay-What-You-Decide, making high-quality theater financially accessible to all. Patrons may reserve tickets in advance for a $4 service charge, or walk up at 7:00 p.m. on the day of the performance for limited at-the-door availability. Payments are made after the show—whatever patrons feel is fair.

Season 40 Subscriptions are available now for $104 (fees included) and include all four productions, one complimentary concession per show, and exclusive access to first Friday performances followed by receptions with the cast and crew. Subscriptions are flexible and may be transferred to other dates upon request.

For reservations and subscription details, visit www.madhorse.com.