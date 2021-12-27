Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Ogunquit Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Maine:

Here are the current standings for Maine:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Elaine Bard - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company 67%

Mariel Roy - MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Biddeford City Theater 33%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

James Gray - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 24%

KENNY INGRAM - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 23%

Brandon Kelly - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 21%

Lis Ramos - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%

Jennifer Rias - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%

BRANDON KELLY - MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Owain Milliken - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 73%

Bonnie Grice - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton cultural center 27%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

William Ivey Long - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 25%

Angie Stemp - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 19%

Dustin Cross - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 18%

Tristan Raines - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 15%

Katie Barton - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 15%

Jen Caprio - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 38%

Linda Sturdivant - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Biddeford City Theater 32%

Joshua Chard - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 30%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Richard J Hinds - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 26%

Jeff Whiting - YOUNG FRANKENSTIEN - Ogunquit Playhouse 21%

Katie Barton and Ben Hope - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 19%

Mark Martino - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 16%

Casey Hushion - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

BT McNicholl - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Emma Hersey-Powers - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 34%

Elaine Bard - PUFFS! - Some Theatre Company 33%

Logan Bard - VENUS IN FUR - Some Theatre Com0any 12%

Joanne McDonald - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Monmouth Community Players 10%

Deb Elz-Hammond - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 6%

Beth Lambert - THE DINNER PARTY - Waterville Opera House 5%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 60%

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 40%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Debra Susi - ALMOST MAINE - Waterville Opera House 58%

Linda Sturdivant - MIS CAST CONCERT - Biddeford City Theater 42%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 50%

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 50%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Elaine Bard - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 39%

Iain Odlin - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 30%

Florence Cooley - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - City Theater, Biddeford 19%

Bruce Gray - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 12%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Finn Bamber - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 20%

Richard Latta - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 20%

Jamie Grant - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 18%

Richard Latta - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 18%

Jamie Grant - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 8%

Richard Latta - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Richard Latta - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Richard Latta - MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 62%

SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 38%

Best Musical (Professional)

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 28%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 21%

JERSEY BOYS - Maine State Music Theatre 19%

RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 14%

MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Molly Frantzen - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theatre 32%

Christina Gove - 52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 31%

Laney Fileo - 52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 28%

Camden Marble - 52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 9%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Megan Kane - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 16%

Zachary James - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Some Theatre Company 15%

Scott Moreau - RING OF FIRE - MSMT/PORTLAND STAGE 14%

Will Burton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%

Sally Struthers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

John Bolton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Elizabeth Nestlerode - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 6%

Gianna Yanelli - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Krystina Alabado - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Jake David Smith - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Mariand Torres - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Kyra Kennedy - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Rayanne Gonzales - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jake Sherburne - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 36%

Emma Hersey-Powers - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 22%

Becky Adams - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 17%

Paul Menezes - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Monmouth Community Players 11%

Angelina Buzzelli - VENUS IN FUR - Some Theatre Company 6%

Emma Elz-Hammond - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 5%

Ben Layman - CLUE ON STAGE - 2021 3%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Lyrica Marsh - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company 34%

Anna Fitzgerald - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 28%

Katy England - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company 14%

Ruva Chigwedere - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 12%

Morgan Witham - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 9%

Aislinn Brophy - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 4%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 53%

Marvin Merritt IV - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 47%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

PUFFS! - Some Theatre Company 46%

SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 25%

VENUS IN FUR - Some Theatre Company 7%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company 6%

NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 5%

THE DINNER PARTY - Waterville Opera House 5%

CLUE ON STAGE - Some Theatre Company 4%

SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton cultural center 3%

Best Play (Professional)

DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 65%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 35%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 43%

SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 20%

52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 18%

SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 6%

NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 5%

VENUS IN FUR - Some Theatre Company 5%

THE DINNER PARTY - Waterville Opera House 4%

SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton cultural center 0%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 24%

DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 18%

RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 15%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 11%

MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Karl Carrigan - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - City Theater, Biddeford 54%

Steve Lupien - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 46%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alexander Turanski - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 20%

Nate Bertone - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 20%

Nate Bertone - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 19%

Anita Stewart and Ben Hope - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 14%

CHARLES KADING - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 11%

Nate Bertone - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit PlayhouseKe 10%

Nate Bertone - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Iain Odlin - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R. - Slemons Productions 67%

Cory Macgowan - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 33%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kevin Heard - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 25%

Kevin Heard - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 22%

JULIE FERRIN - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 18%

Chris Sutton - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 16%

Kevin Heard - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

Kevin Heard - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Kevin Heard - MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Professional)

LINDSAY ROBERTS - Ogunquit Playhouse 39%

KYLE TAYLOR PARKER - Ogunquit Playhouse 27%

DIANA HUEY - Ogunquit Playhouse 19%

F. MICHAEL HAYNIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Soara-Joye Ross - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 22%

WILL BURTON - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%

Tyler Mckenzie - JIMMY BUFFET'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

Sam Wolf - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 9%

Charles Way - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Ben Hope - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 6%

JEN CODY - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Katie Barton - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 5%

Becca Petersen - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

RAYANNE GONZALES - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Matt Wolpe - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Morgan Morse - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 4%

J Antonio Rodriguez - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

CRYSTAL SHA'NAE - MAGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Graham Stevens - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Matthew Walton - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 26%

Dylan Kraekel - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R. - Slemons Productions 24%

Danny Gay - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Monmouth Community Players 14%

Christina Gove - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 12%

Julia Scholz - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 10%

Alexis Nicholas - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R. - Slemons Productions 5%

Beth Lambert - DRINKING ALONE - Lakewood Theare 5%

Dajour Hooks - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 30%

Quincy Lincoln - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 24%

Susannah Yezzi - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 20%

Becca Maniar - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 10%

John Lincoln - DO NOT MOVE STONES - Isle theater company 7%

John Skocik - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 7%