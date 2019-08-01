Good Theater Announces New Hires

Good Theater announces the appointment of Lynne McGhee and Hannah Daly to two new part-time positions for the upcoming 2019/2020 season. Lynne McGhee steps into the position of Development and Special Events Director, and Hannah Daly steps into the position of Public Relations Director. These positions were made possible by a grant from the Davis Family Foundation.

Good Theater co-founder and Artistic Director Brian Allen said, "I am excited to have these two new part-time positions at Good Theater. Growth is important to an organization, and we always try to maximize our assets. After several long range planning sessions with the Board of Directors, Good Theater determined a major need for a part-time PR director (Daly), as well as someone to take on development and special events (McGhee). Both Hannah Daly and Lynne McGhee have performed with Good Theater many times over the years, so they know the company well. They are performance artists, who are making their living solely through the arts, while remaining in Maine. Good Theater is happy to support these Maine artists who bring not only their performing talents, but expertise in writing, promotion, fundraising and development to our company."

Lynne McGhee was last seen on stage at Good Theater this spring playing Rita in Lucky Stiff. Through the years she has appeared in Side by Side by Sondheim, Ruthless, No Biz Like Show Biz, Little Me (twice!), Moonlight and Magnolias and Broadway at Good Theater. In January, she will play Minka in Good Theater's production of Murderers.

McGhee was formally the Children's Miracle Network Coordinator for the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, Development Director for Maine State Music Theater and Community Relations Director at The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. She also worked as a commercial producer for WGME and as on air talent for WPOR's Baxter and Lynne Show and The Morning Crew. McGhee also produced and performed cabaret shows at The Eastland Park Hotel as The Broadway Cabaret. In addition to her position at Good Theater, she has a coaching business (Lynne McGhee Talent) which uses the arts to help people break through ways of thinking that keep them from attaining their goals. Her one woman show, Back to the Drawing Board, premieres at The Denmark Arts Center on September 14th. Her new podcast, Unstuck, is currently in development. She continues to act for film, on stage and behind the mic doing voice over work. McGhee is a proud member of Actors Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA and both The Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs and BACA (Boston Association of Cabaret.) She holds a BA in Theater and has certifications in coaching and expressive arts.

McGhee, a long time collaborator of Artistic Director Brian Allen, said: "I am honored to be a part of the Good Theater team both on and off stage! It is exciting to be expanding our fundraising opportunities so that the theater can continue to evolve and to produce the top notch productions people have come to expect."

Daly, who grew up in Portland, attended Syracuse University and graduated magna cum laude with a BFA in Acting. In addition to her studies at SU, she also trained at Shakespeare's Globe in London, and the Arielle Tepper Semester in New York. Since graduating in 2015, she has worked extensively in both the theatre and film markets here in New England. In addition to her Good Theater credits which include The Trip to Bountiful, A Comedy of Tenors, Broadway at Good Theater, and last season's A Doll's House Part 2, she has also been seen at Portland Stage, Theater at Monmouth, and with Fenix Theatre Company. Daly has also been seen and heard in national and international campaigns for companies such as Target and Hasbro. She is also an Education Artist for Portland Stage, and spent three summers as the Director of Drama Programming at Small Point Summer School in Small Point, ME. In addition to her acting career, Daly has also worked in marketing and public relations, managing the social media for numerous companies and organizations, including Good Theater and Pakpod.

"I am delighted to be stepping into this new position, and grateful for Brian, Steve, and the Board for putting their trust in me,'' said Daly. "To be able to live in my favorite city and work in the arts is a dream, and I am excited to have the opportunity to help Good Theater grow throughout this upcoming season."

Good Theater is the professional company founded by Brian P. Allen and Stephen Underwood in 2001. The St. Lawrence Arts Center is the permanent home for Good Theater. Good Theater received its 501c3 non-profit status in May 2003.

The goals for Good Theater are simple: Good Theater is dedicated to presenting quality theatrical productions that are entertaining, uplifting, and inspiring, using the best artists available.

For more information about Good Theater and its 18th season, visit www.goodtheater.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You