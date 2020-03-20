City Theater To Reschedule Performances Due To Health Crisis

City Theater has released the following statement:

The staff, volunteers, and actors of City Theater are all looking forward to the day when the lights go down, the seats are full, and our Artistic Director, Linda Sturdivant, takes the stage and starts with her iconic line, "I'm Linda Sturdivant, and I have the best job in the world!"

While City Theater makes plans for what the rest of our 2019-2020 season will look like, we, like many of you, are unsure of what the short-term future will bring. With cancellations and closures being extended and all of facing uncertain times, we wanted to share what information we know and to help resolve some of the uncertainty in the world.

Therefore, City Theater is doing the following:

· City Theater is giving an automatic refund (more information about refunds below) to anyone who purchased a ticket for Little Women: The Broadway Musical, originally scheduled for March 13th - March 29th.

For our patrons who have their Little Women: The Broadway Musical tickets

"parked"/on hold, have show coupon passes, or received a comp ticket for the show, please see additional information below.

· City Theater is postponing the production of On Golden Pond, originally scheduled for May 8th - May 24th.

This beautiful story will be seen on the City Theater stage at a yet to be determined date in the future. Until that date is announced, City Theater is suspending sales of On Golden Pond tickets and anyone who has purchased a ticket will receive an automatic refund (more information about refunds below).

For our patrons who have their On Golden Pond tickets "parked"/on hold, have show coupon passes, or received a comp ticket for the show, please see additional information below.

· We are suspending ticket sales of La Cage Aux Folles, originally scheduled for July 17th -August 2nd. Once more information for La Cage Aux Folles is known, ticket sales will resume for "the

schmaltziest, most old-fashioned major musical since Annie. Highly enjoyable." -New York

Times

Refund Information

City Theater patrons who purchased tickets for Little Women: The Broadway Musical or On Golden Pond, automatic refunds will be given and processed through our ticketing system. Therefore, we ask these patrons to know that refunds will take between 5-7 business days to process and credit to show on your debit or credit bank statement.

Tickets that are "Parked"/On Hold, Show Coupon Passes, and Comped Tickets

City Theater patrons who have tickets on hold, show coupons, and valid comp tickets, you will be able to use your tickets or show coupon codes for our upcoming 2020-2021 season.

Additional information on how to use your tickets and show coupon codes will be shared once we announce the 2020-2021 season.

City Theater 2019-2020 Season

Like all of you, City Theater is making plans as state and Federal officials update and notify the public of our current situation. Once City Theater knows more information as to when operations can continue, we will finalize and announce the scheduled dates and shows for the rest of our 2019-2020 season.

Donations

City Theater in Biddeford, Maine is a non-profit, community theater that relies heavily on the support of patrons of the arts and theater lovers across Southern Maine. The theater is a fully restored 1890s Opera House offering community theater, music, dance and more to the surrounding southern Maine communities. The mission of City Theater Associates is to foster an appreciation for the performing arts by using creative avenues to increase community involvement.

Therefore, we need your help to continue our tradition of presenting outstanding performing arts and to support the maintenance of our historic opera house.

For more information on how to donate to City Theater, please visit our website at

www.citytheater.org/donate/

As always, thank you for being a lover of the arts and for your loyal support.

We wish you well, and we hope to see you soon.





