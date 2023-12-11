BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, DAVINCI CODE, & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ray Dumont - RENT - The Portland Players 11%

Hana Valle - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 11%

Mariel Roy - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 10%

Tess McLaughlin - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 7%

Emily West - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 7%

Emma Tompkins - ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 6%

Kristin Sutton - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 5%

Julia Scholz - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 5%

April Monte - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 5%

April Monte - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Reese Madarasz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Kristin Sutton - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Portland Players 3%

Phaelon O'Donnell - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater 3%

Mariel Roy - NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 3%

Emma Tompkins - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Lily Webb - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 2%

Emily West - HALFTIME - Lakewood Theater 2%

Logan Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%

Kate Whalen - CURTAINS - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Nettie Gentempo - DARK SIDE OF SOMEWHERE - Deertrees Theatre 2%

Logan Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Joshua Veilleux - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 1%

Brigitte Paulus - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 1%

Logan Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 0%

Jill Savage Connelly - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kristyn Pope - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 24%

Ray Dumont - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 14%

Danielle Jackman - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 11%

Emma Tompkins - SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 11%

Chartreuse Money - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 11%

Angela C. Howell - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 8%

Jennifer Rias - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Betsy Dunphy - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Joyce Chittick - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - WATER, WATER, EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Susan Desmarais Fortier - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 13%

Travis M. Grant - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 11%

Jenn Rennie - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 8%

Weslie Evans - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 7%

Michael Donovan - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 6%

Anna Halloran - CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Darnell Stuart - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 6%

Michael Donovan - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 5%

Susan Quinn - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 5%

Kyah Adrielle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Mo Milliken - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Debra Susi - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 4%

Janice Toomey - NUNSENSE - City Theater 3%

Jordan Zimba - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 3%

Emily McClean - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Susan Quinn - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 3%

Elaine Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Julie Phipps - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

Louise Keezer - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Melissa Egolf - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Grand Theater 2%

Pascal “Cori” Ford - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Mo Milliken - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dustin Cross - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%

Jane Alois Stein - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 12%

Savannah Irish - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 9%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

Phoebe Little - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Kevin Jacob Koski - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

William Ivey long - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Alejo Vieti - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Michelle Handley - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Millie Hiibel - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 4%

Phoebe Little - NIEVE IN THE JUNGLE - Maddys Theatre Childrens Museum and Theater of Maine 4%

Michelle Handley - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Alejo Vieti - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Michelle Handley - 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 3%

Elizabeth Rocha - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

David Woodhead - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

will wharton - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

Michelle Handley - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Angie Stemp - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 2%

Jane Alois Stein - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

henley Carlson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Kevin Jacob Koski - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

Megan peck - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 0%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford 25%

RENT - The Portland Players 23%

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 20%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 12%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 10%

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 8%

DARK SIDE OF SOMEWHERE - Deertrees Theatre 2%

INNER CIRCLE - Resurgence Dance Company 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 24%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 17%

MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 14%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 8%

ON YOUR FEET - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 7%

TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

FIREBIRD - Portland Ballet 6%

BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

DANCING WITH THE STARS - Merrill Hall 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Ray Dumont - RENT - The Portland Players 12%

Brandon Chaloux - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 10%

Sean Senior - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 7%

April Monte - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 7%

Beth Lambert - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 6%

Linda Sturdivant - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford 6%

Debra Susi - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 6%

Bridgid Amato - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 5%

Adam P. Blais - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 5%

Ed Reichert - INTO THE WOODS - USM 4%

Michael Donovan - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

Josie French - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Jeffey Quinn - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

Becca Tinkham - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

Caleb Lacy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 3%

April Monte - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Caleb Lacy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Jeffery Quinn - HALF TIME - Lakewood Theater 2%

Jackie Grigg - NUNSENSE - City Theater Biddeford 1%

Elaine Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 1%

Don Smith - CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 1%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Linda Sturdivant - CHRISTMAS MY WAY - City Theater Biddeford 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Whitney Brown - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 13%

Jayme McDaniel - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

Marc Robin - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 9%

Brian Allen - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 7%

Penelope Sanborn - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 7%

Emily M. Dixon - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 7%

Larry Raben - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Marc Robin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 7%

David Ruttura - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Adam P. Blais - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theater at Monmouth 5%

ANGELA C HOWELL - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 4%

KENNY INGRAM - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 4%

Michael J. Tobin - HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 4%

Adam P. Blais - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Sable Strout - BAR CRAWL BOHEME - Opera in the Pines 3%

Dona D. Vaughn - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 3%

Michael J. Tobin - YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - Falmouth Footlights 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Norman Hutchins Jr. - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 10%

Joe Lambert - THE HUMANS - Schoolhouse Arts Center 7%

Linda Sturdivant - SYLVIA - City Theater Biddeford 7%

Kristen Peters - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 7%

Debra Susi - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 6%

Beth Lambert - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 6%

Jeffrey Quinn - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 6%

Lily Webb - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 5%

Danny Gay - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 5%

Scotty Venable & Mary Melquist - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Randy Hunt - RABBIT HOLE - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Emma Hersey-Powers - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

Joe Swenson - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Linda Sturdivant - EXIT LAUGHING - City Theater Biddeford 4%

Lisa Muller-Jones - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Angela Bonacasa - SILENT SKY - True North Theatre 3%

Allen Adams & Brad LaBree - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 2%

Mel Quackenbush & Chelsea Richardson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Windham Center Stage Theater 2%

Deb Elz-Hammond - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Brianne Beck - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 2%

Lucille Rioux - BLACK COMEDY - Gaslight Theatre 2%

Tellis K. Coolong - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - True North Theatre 1%

Gail Phaneuf - ALMOST MAINE - Deertrees Theatre 1%

Tellis K. Coolong - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Leigh Toney - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 14%

Lindsey Higgins - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 10%

Reba Askari - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

Brian Allen - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Good Theater 8%

Stacey Koloski - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

Whitney Brown - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

Michael J. Tobin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falmouth Footlights 5%

Erica Murphy - THE THREE KITTENS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Lauren Stockless - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Julie Arnold Lisnet - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Dawn McAndrews - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 4%

Joshua Hsu - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Matt Hawkins - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Michael J. Tobin - RBG: ONE STEP AT A TIME - Falmouth Footlights 3%

Nathan Winkelstein - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Kathryn Walsh - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Lisa Muller Jones - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Peter Brown - 12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

Jonathan Berry - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Kaiser Ahmed - QUEEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Marvin Merritt IV - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 10%

LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 8%

RENT - The Portland Players 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 4%

SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 4%

FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Lace Theatre Company 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 3%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Portland Players 3%

NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 3%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 3%

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

MATILDA - Schoolhouse Arts Center 2%

LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 2%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 6%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 5%

TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 4%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 4%

JURASSIC JO’S DINO SHOW - Jurassic Jo's Dinos, presented by The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

CAROUSEL - Good Theater 3%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Tommy Waltz Presents 2%

12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 2%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 2%

ON YOUR FEET - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 2%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley McBreairty - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 16%

Chad Lefebvre - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 10%

Danny Gay - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 9%

Jason Robinson - RENT - The Portland Players 7%

Florence Cooley - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City Theater 7%

Caleb Lacy/Dalton Kimball - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Scout Hough - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 4%

Iain Odlin - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Jenny Hart - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 4%

Danny Gay - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Florence Cooley - SYLVIA - City Theater 3%

Jake Junkins - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Jacob Hodgkin - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Jason Robinson - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

Emma Kenny - CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Jason Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Bryant Cyr - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 3%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Iain Odlin - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

Jake Junkins - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Richard Latta - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%

SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 11%

Richard Latta - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

Florence Cooley - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

Jess Fialko - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Richard Latta - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Annalise Candle - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 5%

Iain Odlin - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 5%

Corey Anderson - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Maddy's Theatre 5%

Jay Huskins - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Blaise Garcia - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Chris Dephillip - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Richard Latta - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Chris DeFilip - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Christopher Akerlind - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 3%

Jennifer Fok - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Jen Fok - QUEEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Isaac C. Anderson - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Chris DeFilipp - JACK AND PHIL, SLAYERS OF GIANTS INC - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Caron - RENT - The Portland Players 13%

Steve Barter - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 12%

Paul Caron - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 11%

Rebecca Caron - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 7%

Rachel Scala - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 7%

John Mulcahy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater 6%

Patrick Martin - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater Biddeford 6%

Matt Scala - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

Micheal Mitchell - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 5%

Bob Gauthier - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 5%

Marcia Gallagher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Evan Cuddy - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

Patrick Martin - NUNSENSE - City Theater Biddeford 3%

Rebecca Caron - CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Logan Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 2%

Kari Stowe - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Bob Gauthier - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Rebecca Edmondson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Grand Theater 2%

Paul Stephan - HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 1%

Colby Michaud - KEEP SINGING! - LinCo Media at The Playhouse 0%

Patrick Martin - CHRISTMAS MY WAY - City Theater Biddeford 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Sabrina Gallego - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 17%

Matthew Smedal - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%

Ray Fellman - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 13%

Phil Burns - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 11%

Victoria Stubbs - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 10%

Andrew David Sotomayor - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

Nick Williams - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

ANGELA C HOWELL - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 5%

John Neal - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Israel Gursky - CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 4%

Larrance Fingerhut - TRAPPED - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

NOAH BERRY - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

mike Dorsey - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Jayson ELLIOTT - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

RENT - The Portland Players 11%

ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 10%

LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Sandy River Players 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 6%

SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 5%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 5%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 5%

FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 4%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 4%

SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 4%

THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 2%

NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 2%

HALF TIME - Lakewood Theater 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Grand Theater 2%

CURTAINS! - Lyric Music Theater 1%

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 1%

AN EVENING AT DAVE'S SAUNA - Deertrees Theatre 1%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 9%

MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 7%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 7%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 6%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 6%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 4%

CAROUSEL - Good Theater 4%

CINDERELLA - Opera Maine 3%

TRAPPED - THE MUSICAL LOBSTER TALE - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (NON-EQUITY) - Merrill Hall 3%

GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%

HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 2%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theater at Monmouth 1%

A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 1%

ON YOUR FEET - Ogunquit Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 51%

POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 23%

KEEP SINGING! - LinCo Media at The Playhouse 14%

BURT DOW DEEP WATER MAN - The Grand Theater 12%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

DAVINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 27%

SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 13%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 11%

JURASSIC JO'S DINO SHOW - Jurassic Jo's Dinos, presented by The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%

DIRTY DEEDS DOWNEAST - Penobscot Theatre Company 8%

TRAPPED - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

RBG: ONE STEP AT A TIME - Falmouth Footlights 5%

YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - Falmouth Footlights 4%

GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO-MUSICAL - Maddy's Theatre 4%

HOW RUDE! - Falmouth Footlights 4%

SNOW IN THE JUNGLE / NIEVE EN LA JUNGLA - Maddy's Theatre 3%

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 3%

CUPID'S ARROW - Falmouth Footlights 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Evelyn LaCroix - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lincoln County Community Theater 7%

Janelle Raven - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 6%

Mackenzie Richard - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 6%

Noah Jones - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 4%

Rylee Doiron - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Colleen Clark - RENT - The Portland Players 3%

Colleen Katana - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 3%

Cade Parker - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Dalton Kimball - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 3%

Stacia Bolitho - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 3%

Alyssa Rojecki Forcier - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 3%

Janelle Raven - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 3%

Tommy Waltz - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Portland Players 3%

Kristen Gilhooly - NUNSENSE - Biddeford City 3%

Emily Hayes - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 2%

Sarah Rinaldi - RENT - The Portland Players 2%

Ashley McBreairty - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Sarah Johnson - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Jeff Fairfield - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Julia Badaraco - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Zack Balkcom - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

Randy Hunt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Gracie Farrar - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Lace Theatre Company 2%

Paul Herard - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 2%

Matt Scala - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Max Clayton - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 10%

Dan DeLuca - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Stephanie Bacastow - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Tyler Hanes - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 6%

Charis Leos - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 6%

Kristen Gilhooly - DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Hannah Daly - MAKEWAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine 5%

Bluee Brewster - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine 4%

Jennine Cannizzo - YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - Falmouth Footlights 4%

Chartreuse Money - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Robbie Harrison - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Shannon Thurston - SQUEEZE ME! - The Theater Project 3%

Andrew Harvey - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

Dominick Varney - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Anthony Festa - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Christian Probst - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Jackie Grigg - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 2%

Joel Crowley - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 2%

Michelle Seipel - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Bryant Martin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Janelle A. Robinson - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Eric Jon Mahlum - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Seraphina Beasley - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%

Jin DeFilippis - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 1%

Quinn Corcoran - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

CarlaRose Dubois - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 6%

Carrow MacLean - SYLVIA - City Theater 5%

Tess McLaughlin - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 5%

Art Meneses - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 4%

Anna Hawkes - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Campbell Gibson - THE HUMANS - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

Megan Hopper - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Adam Gary Normand - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Schoolhouse arts center 3%

Hannah Weston - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 3%

Stephen Webb - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 3%

Emma Tompkins - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Collin Young - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Robbie Harrison - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Scott Parsons - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

Rebecca Rinaldi - EXIT LAUGHING - City Theater Biddeford 2%

Jay Levine - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

Dominick Varney - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 2%

Aaron Skolfield - CLUE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

Derek Kingsley - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Julie Sanborn - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Daniel Rennie - CLUE - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 2%

Veronica Perry - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Allen Adams - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 2%

Coco Carrillo - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 2%

Ethan Richards - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Michael Urie - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Emma Tompkins - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 7%

Charles Shaughnessy - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Zoe Wade - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 6%

Rebecca Ho - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Joe Bearor - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

Dominick Varney - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Collin Young - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 4%

Hannah Cruz - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Allison McCall - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Derek Kingsley - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 3%

Thomas Daniels - HAMLET - Heartwood Regional Theater Company 3%

Allison McCall - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Mark Rubin - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Christie L. Robinson - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Michael J. Tobin - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falmouth Footlights 3%

A.J. Baldwin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Savannah Irish - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Savannah Irish - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Mark S. Cartier - AN ILIAD - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Allison McCall - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Casey Turner - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Good Theater 2%

Vicki Machado - HALFWAY THERE - Falmouth Footlights 1%

Christopher Joel Onken - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 1%

Zack Lopez Roa - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 12%

MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waterville Opera House 7%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 7%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 5%

ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 5%

THE SHOW THAT GOES WRONG - Schoolhouse arts center 5%

EXIT LAUGHING - Biddeford City Theater 5%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 5%

LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

THE HUMANS - Schoolhouse Arts Center 4%

ALMOST MAINE - Deertrees Theatre 4%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Two Cent Theatre 4%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

SYLVIA - Biddeford City 4%

HAMLET - Heartwood Regional Theater Company 3%

HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 3%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Windham Center Stage Theater 2%

SILENT SKY - True North Theatre 1%

POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 1%

END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 1%

SYLVIA - True North Theatre 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - The Grand Theater 1%

BURT DOW DEEP WATER MAN - The Grand Theater 0%



Best Play (Professional)

DAVINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Falmouth Footlights 11%

12TH NIGHT: SHAKESPEARE AND SONG - Fenix Theatre Company 11%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Maddy's Theatre 8%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE STORY OF ANNE FRANK - Falmouth Footlights 7%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Good Theater 5%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 4%

DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 3%

HAMLET - Heartwood Regional Theater Company 3%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

QUEEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

RBG: ONE STEP AT A TIME - Falmouth Footlights 1%

AN ILIAD - Theater at Monmouth 1%

RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 1%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Maddy's Theatre 1%

HALFWAY THERE - Falmouth Footlights 1%

WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 1%

IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 0%

CUPID'S ARROW - Falmouth Footlights 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Norman Hutchins Jr. - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 12%

Carrow MacLean - SWEET CHARITY - Biddeford City 11%

Tim Baker - RENT - The Portland Players 10%

Colin Lamont - SWEENEY TODD - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 9%

Chad Lefebvre - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Waterville Opera House 6%

Allison Turlo - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 5%

Alexis Nicholas - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Steve Lupien - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Tim Baker - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 4%

Scotty Venable - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 4%

Tricia A. Hobbs - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 3%

Tim Baker - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 3%

Allison Turlo - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 3%

Caleb Lacy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 3%

Dan Bilodeau - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - True North Theatre 3%

Karl Carrigan - NUNSENSE - City Theater Biddeford 3%

Dominick Varney - POPCORN FALLS - Winterport Open Stage 2%

Caleb Lacy - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Don Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Elaine Bard - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 1%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 1%

Allison Turlo - LEADING LADIES - Lakewood Theater 1%

Alexis Nicholas - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 1%

Elaine Bard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Some Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andy Walmsley - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 18%

Jorge Cousineau - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 11%

Allison Turlo - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Waterville Opera House 9%

Emily Dixon - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 8%

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 8%

Steve Lupien - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

Connor Perry - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 5%

Dan Bilodeau - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Emily M. Dixon - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Emily M. Dixon - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Chez Cherry - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Te Palandjian - WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE - ISLE Theater Company 3%

Daniel Broadhead - THREE LITTLE KITTENS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Jess Ploszaj - MATT AND BEN - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Jim Alexander - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Theater at Monmouth 2%

BECCA KARLIN - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Rew Tippin - A CELEBRATION OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN FEATURING COX & BOX - Theater at Monmouth 1%

KELLY EDWARDS - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

Chelsea Warren - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

NIC BENAVIDES - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 1%

LUKE MENZIES - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mackenzie LeBlanc - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 14%

Jake Cote - SPAMALOT - The Portland Players 13%

Sam Rinaldi - RENT - The Portland Players 12%

Caleb Lacy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center 7%

Iain Odlin - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 7%

Scotty Venable - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 6%

Matthew Eaton - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 6%

Todd Hutchison - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 5%

Nathan Speckman - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Cory Macgowan - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 4%

Ryan mcgowan - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 4%

Elaine Bard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Some Theatre Company 3%

Cory Macgowan - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Alex Lally - GUYS AND DOLLS - Monmouth Community Players 3%

Cory Macgowan - CURTAINS - Lyric Music Theater 3%

Elaine Bard - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Elaine Bard - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 2%

Alex Lally - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Sam Rapaport & Nathan Speckman - THE THIN PLACE - Portland Theater Festival 1%

Sam Rapaport & Nathan Speckman - SANCTUARY CITY - Portland Theater Festival 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Shannon Slaton - TITANIC - Maine State Music Theater 13%

Jacob Cote - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 12%

German Martinez - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

Kevin Heard - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Kevin Heard - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Nathan Speckman - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 6%

Shannon Slaton - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 6%

Nic Robichaud - JURASSIC JO’S DINO SHOW - Jurassic Jo's Dinos, presented by The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 5%

Rew Tippin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Nic Robichaud - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 4%

Kevin Heard - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Don Hanna - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Matt Kennedy - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Nic Robichaud - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Ryan McGowan - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Scott O'Brien - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Scott O'Brien - AN ILIAD - Theater at Monmouth 2%

Rew Tippin - RICHARD II - Theater at Monmouth 1%

Scott O'Brien - PILGRIMS MUSA AND SHERRI IN THE NEW WORLD - The Public Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jak Peters - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 6%

Justin Morin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 5%

Emma Graffam - FIREBRINGER - Slemons Productions 4%

Tommy Waltz - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 3%

Kristen Gilhooly - RENT - The Portland Players 3%

Maria Groover - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Brandon Wong - RENT - The Portland Players 3%

Gracie Farrar - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Lace Theatre Company 3%

Casey Griffin - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Stephen Webb - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 3%

Whitney Brown - THE FULL MONTY - Portland Players 3%

Arturo Meneses - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Katie Libold - ROCK OF AGES - Waterville Opera House 3%

Germaine Robinson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - L/A Community Little Theatre 3%

Gabi Pizzo - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lakewood Theater 3%

Brian McAloon - SWEET CHARITY - City Theater 2%

Randy Hunt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

John Nutting - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Cory Albert-Osborne - RENT - The Portland Players 2%

Nancy Durgin - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

Amy Torrey - THE FULL MONTY - The Portland Players 2%

Wesley Pierson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake 2%

Hannah Hanson - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Jeff McNally - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 2%

Karianna Merrill - LITTLE WOMEN - L/A Community Little Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Isabelle Grignon - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 7%

Kristen Gilhooly - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 6%

Taylor Aronson - BEAUTIFUL - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Blake Hammond - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 5%

Jen Cody - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Kate Loprest - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Abbey Hutchins - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 5%

Ben Layman - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 5%

Shannon Thurston - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 4%

Stella Burns - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 4%

Calvin Cooper - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Ciara Neidlinger - GRUFF: AN EPIC FAIRYTALE ECO MUSICAL - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 4%

Ian Knauer - TITANIC - MSMT Brunswick, Maine 4%

Jaime Foord - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Angela Bonacasa - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Jared Mongeau - DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

DIEGO GUVARA - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 3%

Schuyler White - DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

Seraphina Beasley - MAKEWAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Joseph Hitchcock - CAROUSEL - Good Theater 2%

Christie Robinson - MARY POPPINS - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Erica Dorfler - TOOTSIE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Carolyn Miller - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Lucy Godinez - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maine State Music Theater 2%

Jayson Elliott - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Maine State Music Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Evelyn Lacroix - ANATOMIES - Lakewood Theater 12%

Joanna Clarke - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 10%

Daniel Rennie - MISERY - Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association 9%

Tom Call - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 6%

Bluee Brewster - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Lyric Music Theater 6%

Derek Kingsley - SYLVIA - City Theater 6%

Nathan Speckman - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Portland Players 5%

Emily Hayes - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

Wendi Richards - THE OUTSIDER - Lakewood Theater 4%

Arianna Koutrokois - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 4%

Jenny Hart - SYLVIA - True North Theatre 3%

Megan Cross - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Windham Center Stage Theater 3%

Bo Harris - EXIT LAUGHING - City Theater 3%

Kathleen Leopold - HARVEY - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Birdie Gay - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Hannah Hanson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Clayton Perry - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 2%

Jakob Sutton - THE OUTSIDER - Lakewood Theater 2%

Abby Jones-Skrabak - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Julia Scholz - LOCKDOWN - Slemons Productions 2%

Emily McLean - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 2%

Sean Lopez - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 2%

Brady Gardiner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Monmouth Community Players 1%

Dan Cashman - END DAYS - Some Theatre Company 1%

Adam Cousins - WAITING FOR GODOT - Bangor Arts Exchange 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Charles Shaughnessy - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

Brie Roche - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 9%

Rebecca Ho - AS YOU LIKE IT - Theater at Monmouth 8%

Jake Cote - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

Noli French - DANCE NATION - Mad Horse Theatre Company 7%

Stephanie Colavito - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Penobscot Theatre Company 6%

Tracie Lane - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 5%

Tarik Lowe - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Marie Stewart Harmon - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Matthew Butcher - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theater of Maine 4%

Tyler Costigan - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 4%

Maya Williams - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 3%

Robbie Harrison - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Theater at Monmouth 3%

Howard Kaye - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Jason Iannone - HALFWAY THERE - Falmouth Footlights 3%

Brad Labree - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 3%

Jared Mongeau - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Heather Irish - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%

Nate Stephenson - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

David T. Patterson - THE DA VINCI CODE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Josh Flanagan - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Penobscot Theatre Company 2%

Jared Mongeau - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Janice Gardner - QUILLS - Mad Horse Theatre Company 2%

Brandon Rivera - IRONBOUND - Penobscot Theatre Company 1%

Sabrina Gallego - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Mad Horse Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Lyric Music Theater 25%

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Some Theatre Company 22%

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players 18%

LITTLE PRINCE - Penobscot Theatre Company 16%

STRAW INTO GOLD - Lakewood Theater 16%

PURE IMAGINATION BROADWAY JUNIOR REVUE - Lyric Music Theater 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

JURASSIC JO'S DINOS - Jurassic Jo's Dinos 20%

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 15%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 13%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 10%

FINDING NEMO - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

GRUFF - Maddy's Theatre 8%

RAPUNZEL - Maine State Music Theater 8%

DESCENDANTS - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL - The Public Theatre 4%

SNOW IN THE JUNGLE / NIEVE EN LA JUNGLA - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 3%

THE RELUCTANT DRAGON - Theater at Monmouth 3%

THE THREE KITTENS - The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 2%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Waterville Opera House 14%

L/A Community Little Theatre 14%

The Portland Players 13%

City Theater Biddeford 11%

Schoolhouse Arts Center 9%

Lyric Music Theater 8%

Lakewood Theater 7%

Monmouth Community Players 5%

Slemons Productions 4%

Some Theatre Company 2%

The Lace Theatre Company 2%

Two Cent Theatre 2%

Winterport Open Stage 2%

Lewiston Public Theater 2%

Ten Bucks Theatre Company 2%

Deertrees Theatre 1%

True North Theatre 1%

Bangor Arts Exchange 1%

Lincoln County Community Theater 1%

Gaslight Theatre Hallowell Maine 1%

The Grand Theater 0

