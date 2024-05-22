BURLESQUE BEYOND THE BEACH Returns tot he Leavitt Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Burlesque Beyond the Beach will return to The Leavitt Theatre June 1, July 19 and August 31, 2024 with a blockbuster cast.

Reverend Legs Malone, the Minister with the 34.5 Inch Inseam is bringing her critically acclaimed burlesque and drag show back to Ogunquit's historic Leavitt Theatre. Celebrating its 99th season, the Leavitt is home to unique live entertainment and Rev. Malone's unique and titillating show. Enjoy award-winning cocktails and dinner before and during the show!

Starring New York legends Peekaboo Pointe, The Maine Attraction, Tansy, Fem Appeal, Pinkie Special, and GiGi Holiday alongside Maine's own GiGi Gabor (Curbside Queens), Vivian Vice, Creme de la Phlegm, Ray Sunshine, Curly Casino and more! Hosted and produced by Rev. Legs Malone.

"I can't imagine a better home for Burlesque Beyond the Beach," says Malone. "The theater is gorgeous, the stage huge, and the drinks and food are only surpassed by the wonderful and hard working staff." Originally from New York City, Malone relocated to Maine in the early days of the pandemic. She quickly fell in love with the burlesque and drag scene in the Pine Tree State. She is proud to be contributing to the diverse and storied entertainment in Ogunquit for the 2024 season.

