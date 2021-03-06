The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse presents influence, written and directed by Greg Parmeter.

Influence, a modern re-telling of Moliere's classic play, The Misanthrope, is set amidst the 2020 pandemic and takes place in a series of Zoom meetings. Alexander, a successful young writer, is growing increasingly frustrated and disheartened by the aggravations of social media as well as the flirtatious behavior of his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Carlie Mae, an up-and-coming social media influencer.

There will be livestreamed performances taking place March 10-13, 2021 at 7:30pm, as well as March 14, 2021 at 2:00pm.

Additionally, on demand streaming will be available March 15-19, 2021.

All tickets must be purchased through ShowShare/Broadway on Demand. Purchase tickets here.