Sidney DuPont Will Perform as Part of Overture's Cabaret Series

The performance is on Thursday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Sammy Davis Jr. with "That Old Black Magic," starring the electrifying Tony Nominee Sidney Dupont on Thursday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Overture Center’s popular Cabaret Series allows guests to enjoy the arts from a unique vantage point – the Capitol Theater stage. This series gives patrons a front row seat to enjoy a performance by a Broadway star while enjoying a gourmet three-course dinner from Catering a Fresco.
Honoring the Rat Pack icon, DuPont's mesmerizing vocals bring to life classics like "Mr. Bojangles" and "The Candy Man." Don't miss this magical tribute, filled with nostalgia and inspiration!
Sidney Dupont is a 2022 Tony Award nominee, originating the role of Washington Henry in “Paradise Square” at the Barrymore Theater. Originally from Philadelphia, he began his training at the Creative & Performing Arts High school (2009) and continued at the University of the Arts (2013). He made his Broadway debut in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” in 2015 and continued with the first National Tour and Australian Company.
Other National Tours include “Memphis: the Musical” and “A Chorus Line.” Regional: The World premiere of “Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical” (A.C.T), “Paradise Square” at Berkeley Repertory Theatre (TBA nomination), “Man of La Mancha” (The Shakespeare Theater), “In the Heights” (The Geva Theater) and “Gypsy” (North Carolina Theater). Television/ Commercial: “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS) and “Cartier.” DuPont has also stepped behind the scenes as a director, choreographer, cinematographer and award-winning screenwriter. “Who am I?... I am the conclusion of my ancestors’ story, and I am the prologue to my descendants’ wildest dreams.”
Videos