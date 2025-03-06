Sidney DuPont Will Perform as Part of Overture's Cabaret Series

Celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Sammy Davis Jr. with "That Old Black Magic," starring the electrifying Tony Nominee Sidney Dupont on Thursday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Overture Center’s popular Cabaret Series allows guests to enjoy the arts from a unique vantage point – the Capitol Theater stage. This series gives patrons a front row seat to enjoy a performance by a Broadway star while enjoying a gourmet three-course dinner from Catering a Fresco.

Honoring the Rat Pack icon, DuPont's mesmerizing vocals bring to life classics like "Mr. Bojangles" and "The Candy Man." Don't miss this magical tribute, filled with nostalgia and inspiration!

About Sidney Dupont

Sidney Dupont is a 2022 Tony Award nominee, originating the role of Washington Henry in “Paradise Square” at the Barrymore Theater. Originally from Philadelphia, he began his training at the Creative & Performing Arts High school (2009) and continued at the University of the Arts (2013). He made his Broadway debut in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” in 2015 and continued with the first National Tour and Australian Company.