Photos: MOM, HOW DID YOU MEET THE BEATLES?

Forward Theatre Company's production of Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles? is now playing through September 26.

Sep. 9, 2021  

Forward Theater Company in Madison reopened on September 9 with "Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?" by Adrienne Kennedy & Adam P. Kennedy. Check out photos from the show below!

The show is now open through September 26.

It's the Swinging '60s in London, and American playwright Adrienne Kennedy finds herself among the rich and ultra-famous when she's hired to write a stage version of John Lennon's new book. Told in an interview-style conversation between Kennedy and her son, this autobiographical play shares her sense of awed wonder as she tries to hold her artistic ground in a patriarchal world of show business luminaries.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://forwardtheater.com/show/the-2021-22-season.

Photos by Ross Zentner

Marti Gobel

Marti Gobel

Marti Gobel and Jamaica Gobel

Marti Gobel and Jamaica Gobel

Marti Gobel and Jamaica Gobel



