Overture Welcomes Dusty Slay With THE NIGHT SHIFT TOUR

Long hair, tobacco, over-sized glasses and a trucker hat, Dusty Slay is the self-effacing bourbon-voiced Southern comedian next door with a knack for observational, blue-collar humor and the nerve to say what everyone else is thinking.

With almost 20 years of eliciting guffaws through his laidback observations, comedic cadence and conversational style, Dusty is just getting started bringing his brand of relatable working-class comedy to audiences' coast to coast. Dusty’s “The Night Shift Tour” is making its Madison stop at Overture Center on Friday, August 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online, by phone or in person at Overture’s ticket office.

Dusty Slay grew up the son of a single mom in an Alabama trailer park and evokes laughs about everything from Cracker Barrel to his aversion to soap. The 40-year-old Nashville native is a mainstay on the country music scene, making his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019 – the youngest at the time, and adding dozens of appearances in the historic Circle ever since.

He has also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live, has a Comedy Central special to his credit and just released his first hour-long Netflix special "Workin' Man" that he filmed about three hours from home, at the Bijou theater in Knoxville, Tennessee.