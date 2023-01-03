Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces Birthday Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The event is on January 16, 2023.
Marcus Performing Arts Center will hold a birthday celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 16, 2023.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was an activist committed to peace, justice, and equality.
As a visionary leader of the civil rights movement, King fought for racial and economic justice for the oppressed. His driving forces were nonviolence, love, the importance of family and self-respect.
Keeping the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive!
This is a FREE event!
GET READY FOR THE 39TH ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION
Theme: Working Toward a World of Peace
EVENT TIME: 4-6pm
DATE: January 16th, 2023
CONTEST CATEGORIES: ART, WRITING, SPEECH
Contest Deadline: Contests are closed
LOCATION: This event will be held in person at the Marcus Performing Arts Center