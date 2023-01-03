Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces Birthday Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The event is on January 16, 2023.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Marcus Performing Arts Center will hold a birthday celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 16, 2023.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was an activist committed to peace, justice, and equality.
As a visionary leader of the civil rights movement, King fought for racial and economic justice for the oppressed. His driving forces were nonviolence, love, the importance of family and self-respect.

Keeping the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive!
This is a FREE event!

GET READY FOR THE 39TH ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION
Theme: Working Toward a World of Peace

EVENT TIME: 4-6pm
DATE: January 16th, 2023

CONTEST CATEGORIES: ART, WRITING, SPEECH
Contest Deadline: Contests are closed

LOCATION: This event will be held in person at the Marcus Performing Arts Center



