Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces Birthday Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Marcus Performing Arts Center will hold a birthday celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 16, 2023.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was an activist committed to peace, justice, and equality.

As a visionary leader of the civil rights movement, King fought for racial and economic justice for the oppressed. His driving forces were nonviolence, love, the importance of family and self-respect.

Keeping the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive!

This is a FREE event!

GET READY FOR THE 39TH ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION

Theme: Working Toward a World of Peace



EVENT TIME: 4-6pm

DATE: January 16th, 2023



CONTEST CATEGORIES: ART, WRITING, SPEECH

Contest Deadline: Contests are closed



LOCATION: This event will be held in person at the Marcus Performing Arts Center