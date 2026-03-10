Madison Shakespeare Company to Stage MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Bartell Theatre

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Madison Shakespeare Company today announced the full details of the finale of its 2025-2026 indoor season, its second as a Resident Company of the downtown Bartell Theatre. Shakespeare's Measure For Measure, the category-defying exploration of the limits of love and charity, the sins of lust and wrath, and the perils of permissiveness will open Friday April 24 for a limited two-weekend run. Dustin J. Martin, artistic director of southeastern Wisconsin's SummerStage of Delafield, directs the production.

Measure For Measure performs April 24 - May 2 on the intimate Evjue Stage of the Bartell Theatre. Set in a quasi-modern Vienna, Austria, Shakespeare plays out the consequences of an experiment by the genial but detached Duke. Concerned that his laissez-faire policies may actually be harming the moral fiber of the city, he turns control of the city over to his rigid deputy Angelo and observes the consequences in disguise. "We've already heard this play called 'The worst-ever episode of Undercover Boss' around the rehearsal room, and that's a perfect summary," said MSC producer Jason Compton.

Shakespeare scholars most frequently classify Measure For Measure as a comedy. But the strong themes of exploitation and enforced cruelty lead to a modern description of Measure For Measure as one of Shakespeare's "problem plays," so-called because the play raises more questions than it confidently answers. MSC has previously produced fellow "problems" All's Well That Ends Well (2021) and Antony and Cleopatra (2013).

Onstage, Measure For Measure is anchored by MSC veterans Laura Kochanowski (The Comedy of Errors, Twelfth Night) as Isabella and Shelton Tripp (A Valentine's Affair 2026) as the Duke, along with Wyatt Clement as Angelo in his Madison Shakespeare Company debut. The ensemble also features MSC veterans Birdie LaBarre, Brian Johnson, Josh Gibbons, Mary Fisher, Peter Olson, Willy Jewer, and Aaron Snook. Ben Heins-Daniels, Echo Joyce, Marielle Shiring, and Stephanie Demyun complete the roster as each takes a first company bow. Sidney Reynolds serves as production stage manager.

Measure For Measure marks the end of MSC's sophomore season as a Bartell Theatre Resident. Full details of MSC's 2026-2027 indoor season will be published in May and announced live at the Bartell. The company's summer programming includes a return to Madison Children's Museum's outdoor Wonderground for a June 19-28 presentation of Edward the Fourth, and MSC's first foray into folklore when Boris Borisovich's Wonder Tales premieres in July at Madison Country Day School.

Madison Shakespeare Company has produced engaging and accessible classic theater in south-central Wisconsin since 2012.