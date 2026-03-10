Forward Theater Company to Present World Premiere of LADY DISDAIN by Lauren Gunderson

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Forward Theater Company will present the rolling world premiere of LADY DISDAIN by Lauren Gunderson as the final production of its 2025–2026 season. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray, performances will run April 9–26 in the Playhouse at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wisconsin.

Gunderson, one of the most frequently produced playwrights in the United States, is known for plays that center ambitious characters while reexamining historical and literary subjects. With LADY DISDAIN, she revisits Shakespeare’s MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, setting the story in the contemporary world of romance audiobooks.

“Lauren has a gift for taking classic stories and making them feel immediate and electric,” said Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray. “In Lady Disdain, she celebrates the wit, intelligence, and emotional depth of women who refuse to shrink themselves — all while having a tremendous amount of fun.”

As part of a rolling world premiere, Forward Theater will be the first company to stage the new play. The production is also presented as part of World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide festival celebrating new plays and musicals.

In LADY DISDAIN, a wildly successful romantasy series needs new audiobook narrators. Producers turn to former couple Bea and Ben to voice the recordings, forcing the two exes to confront unresolved tensions. Inspired by MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, the play reimagines Beatrice and Benedick’s relationship through a modern romantic comedy set in the competitive world of audiobook narration.

Artistic Team

The cast includes David Daniel, Matt Daniels, Alys Dickerson, Phoebe González, Colleen Madden, and Ronald Román-Meléndez.

Creative team members include scenic designer Steve Barnes, lighting designer Greg Hofmann, Costume Designer Ren LaDassor, composer and sound designer Brian Grimm, props director Jolie Sarajian, technical directors Aaron Sewell and Steve Watson, and stage manager Abbi Hess.

Ticket Information

Ticket prices range from $48–$61 for adults, with an artist rate of $20 and student rate of $17. Preview performance tickets for April 9 are $30 for the general public and $15 for students and educators.

Accessibility

The Saturday, April 25 performance at 2:00 p.m. will include ASL interpretation and audio description, with designated seating for audiences wishing to view the interpreter. Additional accessibility services at the Overture Center include assistive listening devices and large-print programs.