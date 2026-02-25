High Schoolers Will Showcase Talent in JERRY ENSEMBLE CABARET

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble will take the stage with two performances at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, March 30 in Promenade Hall. The Jerry Ensemble Cabaret will feature everything from beloved musical theater classics to the latest Broadway hits.

Overture's Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble is made up of accomplished high school singers from 11 Wisconsin schools. They will wow you with solos, duets, trios and more. Sing along with familiar favorites and discover new showstoppers while enjoying an evening of pure musical magic. With their incredible talent and infectious energy, these performers are sure to leave you humming long after the final note.

2025/26 Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble

Gigi Christensen, Adams-Friendship High School

Coen Faber, Mount Horeb High School

Matias Finley, Abundant Life Christian

Isaac Freiberg, Middleton High School

Elleigh Harter, Sauk Prairie High School

Beau Jacobs, Oregon High School

Alexandra (Allie) Jonas, Parker High School

Isabel Killian, Middleton High School

Callie Lederer, Verona Area High School

Madison Melrose, Sun Prairie East High School

Leena Rathgeber, Monona Grove High School

Kimball Richards, Sun Prairie East High School

Samuel Roberts, Sauk Prairie High School

Ava Van Daele, Whitewater High School

Connor Wilkinson, Sun Prairie East High School

Aurelia (Lia) Wochenske, Oregon High School

Payton Sarbacker, Verona Area High School

The Jerrys, one of Wisconsin's High School Musical Awards Programs, encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. The program began in the 2009/10 school year as the Tommy Awards and was renamed in 2017/18 season to The Jerrys after philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi. Educators and industry professionals attend productions at nearly 115 high schools in 30 counties around the state, providing valuable feedback. The program elevates the importance of musical theater within high schools.

The Jerry Ensembles are the premier performance groups representing the Jerry Awards in Southern and Central Wisconsin featuring select vocal performers from schools participating in the Jerry Awards program. Students are selected through auditions each year. The Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble is directed by Gail Becker and the Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble is directed by Marshall DeLonay.