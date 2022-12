Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; at Fireside Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Standings - 12/12/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Katelin Zelon - GREASE - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 33%

Heidi Hakseth - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell 23%

Sabra Michelle - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre 21%

Brian Cowing - SHE LOVES ME - Madison Opera 9%

Stephen Nachamie - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Capital City Theatre 7%

Brian Cowing - HEATHERS - University of Wisconsin - Madison 4%

Brian Cowing - STELLALUNA - Children's Theater of Madison 2%

Brian Cowing - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - American Players Theater 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Schaller - CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES, A MIGHTY FORTRESS IS OUR BASEMENT - Fireside Theatre 32%

Marie Schulte - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell Theatre 32%

Shannon Heibler - HEATHERS - University of Wisconsin - Madison 11%

Rafael Colón Castanera - STELLALUNA - Children's Theatre of Madison 9%

Shelley Cornia - FREAKY FRIDAY - Children's Theater of Madison 9%

Holly Payne - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - American Players Theater 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ed Flesch - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fireside Theatre 36%

Brandon Hartman / Steve Noll - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Out!Cast Theater 22%

Shannon Payette Seip / Mattie Isaac - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Verona Area Community Theater 19%

Stephen Nachamie - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Capital City Theatre 13%

Jake Penner - HEATHERS - University of Wisconsin - Madison 9%

Kelly Schoonaert - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Wausau Community Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brenda DeVita - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - American Players Theater 40%

Francisco C. Torres - I HATE HAMLET - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 38%

Gavin Lawrence - BROTHER'S SIZE - American Players Theater 22%



Best Ensemble Performance

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fireside Theatre 26%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell 23%

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre 15%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Verona Area Community Theater 13%

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 7%

STELLALUNA - Children's Theater of Madison 5%

THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Capital City Theatre 5%

I HATE HAMLET - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 4%

ART - Madison Theatre Guild 1%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Wausau Community Theater 1%

A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR 2022 - Madison Shakespeare Company 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Fassl - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 42%

Zak Stowe - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Out!Cast 24%

Aimee Hanyzewski - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre 18%

Marly Wooster - STELLALUNA - Children's Theater of Madison 10%

Conor Koenig - KOENIG - Madison Theatre Guild 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mary Ehlinger - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fireside 36%

Lizzie Ann Haller - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell Theatre 26%

Amanda Reichhold - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Verona Area Community Theater 17%

Evan Lange - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre 16%

Evan Lange - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Capital City Theatre 6%



Best Musical

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell 24%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 19%

WIZARD OF OZ - The Fireside Theater 16%

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre 15%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Verona Area Community Theater 14%

HEATHERS - University of Wisconsin - Madison 7%

THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Capital City Theatre 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Wausau Community Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Emma Elsberry Tenebruso - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell Theater 24%

Bridgette Karl as Maria - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 18%

Kalie Kaimann - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fireside Theater 16%

Cody Gerszewski - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre 10%

Jenna Martinez - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater 9%

Caroline Hansen - HEATHERS - University of Wisconsin - Madison 6%

Kaylee Verble - CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES, A MIGHTY FORTRESS IS OUR BASEMENT - Fireside Theatre 5%

Anthony Leonard - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Out!Cast 4%

Christine De Frece - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Capital City Theatre 2%

Erin Burniston - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Capital City Theatre 2%

Taylor Hilt Mitchell - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Capital City Theatre 1%

Tyler Symone - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Capital City Theatre 1%

Paula H. Hall - COMPANY - Out of the Woods Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Nate Burger - HAMLET - American Players Theater 50%

Dakota Viken - I HATE HAMLET - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 34%

Jake Lange - ART - Madison Theatre Guild 16%



Best Play

RAISIN IN THE SUN - American Players Theater 69%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - American Players Theater 31%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rick A Rasmussen - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 42%

Margie Hartwig - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell 26%

Christopher Dunham - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre 26%

April Krause - I HATE HAMLET - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre 6%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Hartman - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell Theatre 73%

Kierstyn Torres - ART - Madison Theatre Guild 17%

Francisco C. Torres - THE FLORIDIANS - TNW Ensemble Theatre 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Timmy Hays as Rizzo - GREASE - The Fireside Dinner Theatre 39%

Bobby Goderich - SHE LOVES ME - Madison Opera 12%

Emily Glick - SHE LOVES ME - Madison Opera 12%

Dennis Yadon - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell 9%

Abby Kelling - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell Theatre 8%

Gail Becker - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre 7%

Erin McConnell - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre 5%

Elissa Hoffman - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Out!Cast 4%

Katy O’Leary - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Our!Cast 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Deanna Martinez - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Madison Shakespeare Company 75%

Ned O'Reilly - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Madison Shakespeare Company 25%