Kids In The Rotunda Welcomes Back Families For March Shows

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, returned in January with virtual shows and in-person programming in February. Live shows continue on the Rotunda stage through March and April.

Featuring toe-tapping rhythms, mind-blowing magic, incredible dancing, engaging cultural arts performances, silly sing-alongs and more, our popular Kids in the Rotunda series for families is sure to engage, educate and entertain your whole family. Enjoy a diverse lineup of local, regional and national performers selected exclusively for children ages nine and younger and their families.

Safety changes due to the pandemic include self-distanced "blankie seating" and offering two performances instead of three to allow more time to clean the space between shows. The series will continue to offer livestreams of performances once a month for those unable to attend in person.

As with other programming, all in attendance will need to follow Overture's COVID-19 health and safety policies, which include (for ages 5 and over) showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test with a photo ID (children without a photo ID must be accompanied by a guardian) and wearing a face mask (ages 2 and over). For full details, visit overture.org/health.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA LINEUP

Saturday, March 5, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. - Angela Puerta

Angela Puerta is a six-time MAMA award winner and Best of Madison 2019 and 2020 Latin Artist bronze and silver star. She is a Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Madison, Wis. After landing in Madison in the fall of 2013, Angela Puerta obtained a master's degree in urban and regional planning from the UW-Madison in 2015. Music is her passion, but she equally embraces her career as an urban planner for the City of Madison, where she is a neighborhood advocate and an active member of the Greater Madison Music City team. This music performance will incorporate Latin beats, Colombian folkloric music and other familiar songs in both English and Spanish. Kids will have fun while dancing and exploring a wide variety of Afro-Latino songs.

Saturday, March 12, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. - Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance

Since its founding in 2003 by Artistic Director Meenakshi Ganesan, the Madison based Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance has been fulfilling its mission of sharing the art of traditional classical Indian dance throughout the Midwest. The Kalaanjali dancers frequently perform at festivals and outreach programs at primary, secondary and post-secondary schools, receiving widespread acclaim. On this visit to the Rotunda, you will vividly experience breathtaking stories of the East through the graceful body postures, percussive feet, vibrant costumes and dynamic expressions of the Kalaanjali dancers. Dancers of all ages (some as young as five years old) will capture your spirit with the beauty, elegance and magnificence of the Bharatanatyam-style dancing of southern India.

Saturday, March 19 - No Kids in the Rotunda. Join us for International Festival instead!

Saturday, March 26, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. - Mark Hayward

Mark Hayward has been a variety arts performer since 1990. He is a World Yo-yo Champion, a member of a World Champion Juggling Team and a Spin Top Champion. His mom is proud. Mark has traveled the world with a yo-yo on his finger (well, mostly in his pocket) and has made appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman (twice), The Late Late Show with James Corden, America's Got Talent and the NBC Nightly News (without committing a crime). Someday Mark hopes to perform for both the President and the Queen (not being a convicted criminal should help with that).

Kids in the Rotunda is sponsored by the American Girl Fund for Children, MGE Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by Kuehn Family Foundation, Ian's Pizza on State and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.

