International Festival Returns Live At Overture Center in March

International Festival returns live at Overture Center on Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.! Together, we will celebrate the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our community with free performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home, tasty cuisines and stunning arts and crafts from around the world, and information from many local organizations and businesses with global connections.

More than 31 countries will be represented with 30-plus artists and 15 craft/arts and food vendors.

Guests may participate in person at Overture or online for select livestreamed performances via Overture's Facebook page. In addition, many area schools are expected to join the festival from their classrooms the week of March 14 to learn about global cultures through online videos and study guides.

As a health and safety precaution, building capacity will be limited for the event. All who enter the building must follow our COVID-19 health and safety policies, which include (for ages 5 and over) showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test with a photo ID (children without a photo ID must be accompanied by a guardian) and wearing a face mask (ages 2 and over). For full details, visit overture.org/health.