FRINGE FESTIVAL Set For Overture Center For The Arts

A weekend-long Fringe Festival inspired by the Edinburgh Festival Fringe will take place at Overture Center for the Arts, featuring six ticketed performances alongside a wide range of free events. Programming spans improv, magic, theater, comedy, dance, and visual art, with new free performances filling public spaces throughout the building.

On Saturday, food stands offering traditional festival fare—including hot dogs, fried chicken cones, ice cream, and more—will be available in the Overture Hall and Rotunda lobbies beginning at 11 a.m. Additional free programming throughout the day includes performances and activities by local artists, including Wild Rumpus Circus, Polka! Press, Art Mart vendors, doodle artist Ronnie Walter, and a drag show featuring Bianca Lynn Breeze.

Sunday programming includes free performances by Papa-Kobina Brewoo & The Hitterz Collective and Arclight, alongside ticketed performances. Papa-Kobina Brewoo & The Hitterz Collective will also lead an interactive workshop exploring hip-hop culture, movement, and community. Arclight will conclude the weekend’s free programming with a light-based performance installation in Promenade Hall.

“Fringe is about discovery,” said Tim Sauers, Co-CEO and Chief Artist Experiences Officer at Overture Center. “It’s about finding new ways to tell stories and giving artists the freedom to take big risks—and audiences the thrill of seeing something entirely new.”

Saturday, February 28

FREE! Kids in the Rotunda: Mark Hayward

9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Rotunda Stage

Mark Hayward’s performance is a mix of comedy and object manipulation. Using props such as yo-yos, tops, juggling equipment, and even a mousetrap, he creates a playful and accessible show for audiences of all ages.

Food Stands

11 a.m.–10:30 p.m., Overture Hall Main Lobby

FREE! “Earthings: Revisited” Interactive Art Installation by Jeanne C. Wilkinson

11 a.m.–9 p.m., Rotunda Studio

Step into artist Jeanne Wilkinson’s “Cloud Tunnel” and experience an immersive environment of shifting imagery and color.

Artist Talk: Saturday, February 28, 3–3:45 p.m., Rotunda Studio

Exhibition runs through March 8.

Art Mart

1–8 p.m., Promenade Terrace

FREE! Polka! Press Printmaking Activity

1–8 p.m., Overture Hall Main Lobby

Sketch Cute! With Ronnie Walter

1–8 p.m., Overture Hall Main Lobby

NEW! Chris Grace: Sardines (a Comedy About Death)

2 p.m., The Playhouse

After performing Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson at Overture Center last year, Chris Grace returns with a new solo work examining mortality through humor and personal reflection.

FREE! Wild Rumpus Circus

2–3 p.m. & 4–5 p.m., Overture Hall Main Lobby

NEW! Dinosaur World Live

3 p.m., Overture Hall

An interactive family production featuring life-sized dinosaur puppets, including Tyrannosaurus rex and Giraffatitan, bringing prehistoric creatures to the stage.

Baby Wants Candy

5 p.m., The Playhouse

The ensemble presents a fully improvised musical created live from a single audience suggestion.

NEW! Caitlin Cook: The Writing on the Stall

5 p.m. & 8 p.m., Promenade Hall

Caitlin Cook’s musical transforms bathroom graffiti into original songs, using stall scribbles as the basis for a confessional, immersive performance.

The Naked Magicians

7 p.m., Capitol Theater

The Australian duo present a magic and comedy performance featuring illusions and humor.

18+ only.

Shamilton

8 p.m., The Playhouse

Members of Baby Wants Candy improvise a musical inspired by a historical celebrity chosen by the audience.

FREE! Drag Show with Bianca Lynn Breeze

9:15–10:30 p.m., Overture Hall Main Lobby

Sunday, March 1

FREE! “Earthings: Revisited” Interactive Art Installation by Jeanne C. Wilkinson

11 a.m.–9 p.m., Rotunda Studio

Exhibition runs through March 8.

FREE! Papa-Kobina Brewoo & The Hitterz Collective Performance

2–3 p.m., Promenade Hall

Papa-Kobina Brewoo & The Hitterz Collective present a hip-hop dance performance highlighting rhythm, movement, and storytelling.

FREE! The Hitterz Collective Workshop

3–4 p.m., Promenade Hall

An interactive workshop exploring the elements of hip-hop, including movement, knowledge, culture, and community.

Beginner Musical Improv Workshop

1 p.m., Wisconsin Studio

Members of Baby Wants Candy lead an introductory workshop focused on the fundamentals of musical improvisation.

Baby Wants Candy

4 p.m., The Playhouse

The ensemble returns with another fully improvised musical performance created live with audience input.

FREE! Arclight Performance

4–5 p.m., Promenade Hall

A light-based performance installation activating the space with visual effects.

Shamilton

7 p.m., The Playhouse