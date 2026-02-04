FRINGE FESTIVAL Set For Overture Center For The Arts

Weekend-long event will feature ticketed and free performances throughout the venue.
A weekend-long Fringe Festival inspired by the Edinburgh Festival Fringe will take place at Overture Center for the Arts, featuring six ticketed performances alongside a wide range of free events. Programming spans improv, magic, theater, comedy, dance, and visual art, with new free performances filling public spaces throughout the building.
On Saturday, food stands offering traditional festival fare—including hot dogs, fried chicken cones, ice cream, and more—will be available in the Overture Hall and Rotunda lobbies beginning at 11 a.m. Additional free programming throughout the day includes performances and activities by local artists, including Wild Rumpus Circus, Polka! Press, Art Mart vendors, doodle artist Ronnie Walter, and a drag show featuring Bianca Lynn Breeze.
Sunday programming includes free performances by Papa-Kobina Brewoo & The Hitterz Collective and Arclight, alongside ticketed performances. Papa-Kobina Brewoo & The Hitterz Collective will also lead an interactive workshop exploring hip-hop culture, movement, and community. Arclight will conclude the weekend’s free programming with a light-based performance installation in Promenade Hall.
“Fringe is about discovery,” said Tim Sauers, Co-CEO and Chief Artist Experiences Officer at Overture Center. “It’s about finding new ways to tell stories and giving artists the freedom to take big risks—and audiences the thrill of seeing something entirely new.”
9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Rotunda Stage
Mark Hayward’s performance is a mix of comedy and object manipulation. Using props such as yo-yos, tops, juggling equipment, and even a mousetrap, he creates a playful and accessible show for audiences of all ages.
11 a.m.–10:30 p.m., Overture Hall Main Lobby
11 a.m.–9 p.m., Rotunda Studio
Step into artist Jeanne Wilkinson’s “Cloud Tunnel” and experience an immersive environment of shifting imagery and color.
Artist Talk: Saturday, February 28, 3–3:45 p.m., Rotunda Studio
Exhibition runs through March 8.
1–8 p.m., Promenade Terrace
1–8 p.m., Overture Hall Main Lobby
1–8 p.m., Overture Hall Main Lobby
2 p.m., The Playhouse
After performing Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson at Overture Center last year, Chris Grace returns with a new solo work examining mortality through humor and personal reflection.
2–3 p.m. & 4–5 p.m., Overture Hall Main Lobby
3 p.m., Overture Hall
An interactive family production featuring life-sized dinosaur puppets, including Tyrannosaurus rex and Giraffatitan, bringing prehistoric creatures to the stage.
5 p.m., The Playhouse
The ensemble presents a fully improvised musical created live from a single audience suggestion.
5 p.m. & 8 p.m., Promenade Hall
Caitlin Cook’s musical transforms bathroom graffiti into original songs, using stall scribbles as the basis for a confessional, immersive performance.
7 p.m., Capitol Theater
The Australian duo present a magic and comedy performance featuring illusions and humor.
18+ only.
8 p.m., The Playhouse
Members of Baby Wants Candy improvise a musical inspired by a historical celebrity chosen by the audience.
9:15–10:30 p.m., Overture Hall Main Lobby
11 a.m.–9 p.m., Rotunda Studio
Exhibition runs through March 8.
2–3 p.m., Promenade Hall
Papa-Kobina Brewoo & The Hitterz Collective present a hip-hop dance performance highlighting rhythm, movement, and storytelling.
3–4 p.m., Promenade Hall
An interactive workshop exploring the elements of hip-hop, including movement, knowledge, culture, and community.
1 p.m., Wisconsin Studio
Members of Baby Wants Candy lead an introductory workshop focused on the fundamentals of musical improvisation.
4 p.m., The Playhouse
The ensemble returns with another fully improvised musical performance created live with audience input.
4–5 p.m., Promenade Hall
A light-based performance installation activating the space with visual effects.
7 p.m., The Playhouse
