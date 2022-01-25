Forward Theater Presents World Premiere THE MYTILENEAN DEBATE

For their third production in the 21-22 season, Forward Theater Company will present The Mytilenean Debate by local author and Forward Writer in Residence, Quan Barry. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, February 24 - March 13.

Latimer is a successful heart surgeon. When his much younger girlfriend, Nina, unexpectedly gets pregnant, Latimer must break the news to his grown daughter, who is struggling to start a family of her own. The Mytilenean Debate raises questions about race, legacy, and the issues couples face as they navigate the world, both together and as individuals.

Forward Theater presents the work of their very first Writer in Residence, Quan Barry. "Ms. Barry may best be known for her fiction and poetry," says Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray, "but her talent as a playwright is something we are most excited to experience at FTC. We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to collaborate with a writer of her caliber."

Born in Saigon and raised on Boston's northshore, Ms. Barry is the Lorraine Hansberry Professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she has directed both the MFA Program in Creative Writing and the Wisconsin Institute of Creative Writing. Barry is the author of six books of fiction and poetry, including the recent novel We Ride Upon Sticks, which O: Oprah Magazine describes as, "Spellbinding, wickedly fun." Ms. Barry's newest novel, When I'm Gone, Look for Me in the East will be published in spring 2022. (more info)

Tickets for the production go on sale January 27th at 11am and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141

Adults: $34-$52.