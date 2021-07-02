Forward Theater Announces Sarah Milestone as New Director Of Development

Forward Theater Company has announced the hiring of a new Director of Development, Sarah Milestone. Milestone is replacing Julia Nicholas, who has served at Forward since 2010.

Sarah brings with her 23 years of experience in Development, Strategic Planning, and Special Events. Although she is originally from Wisconsin, her career has included working for several leading arts organizations in New York, including the Guggenheim Museum, Whitney Museum, and American Ballet Theatre. In 2012, Sarah returned to Madison to serve as Director of Development at the Wisconsin Historical Foundation, and eventually joined Taliesin Preservation under the same title. Prior to joining Forward Theater, Sarah began her own independent consulting business in downtown Madison in 2016.

Forward Theater Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray said, "As we look to the seasons ahead and to the ways in which we are looking to grow, we are thrilled to have a person of Sarah's caliber joining our team. She brings with her a deep knowledge of the Madison community, and an impressive breadth of experience working with arts organizations both in Madison and in New York. We can't wait for Sarah to meet our wonderful audience members and donors."

Sarah serves on the Board of Visitors of the UW-Madison Art Department and the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Committee of AFP Chicago. She also serves on the Executive Committee of the Chicago Chapter of ArtTable. Sarah holds a degree in Art History and Women's Studies from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.