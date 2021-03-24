Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Forward Presents LEWISTON/CLARKSTON By Samuel D. Hunter

Forward is among the first group of Wisconsin theaters to return to in-person rehearsals and stage performances.

Mar. 24, 2021  

Forward Presents LEWISTON/CLARKSTON By Samuel D. Hunter

Forward Theater Company returns to the stage and will present a live performance to digital audiences with Lewiston/Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter. The filmed version of this two-play experience will be streaming online via overture.org beginning April 9th and runs through April 25th.

In Lewiston, Alice is an aging descendant of Meriwether Lewis, who sits at her roadside stand selling cheap fireworks while developers swallow the land around her. Enter Marnie, Alice's long-lost granddaughter, proposing to buy the land and save her family's legacy.

In Clarkston, Jake is a descendant of William Clark, who has made the journey out west from his home in Connecticut, anxious to find meaning in his own history. He meets Chris during a late-night shift at Costco, forming an awkward bond.

Through an agreement with Actors' Equity Association, Forward is among the first group of Wisconsin theaters to return to in-person rehearsals and stage performances. Instead of offering performances to live audiences, a filmed version will be offered online.

Learn more at forwardtheater.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Onesie
I Can't I'm In Rehearsal Sticker
Broadway Is My Life Pillow

Related Articles View More Madison Stories
The Plymouth Arts Center to Host The WATERS EDGE ARTISTS, Painters for Preservation Exhibi Photo

The Plymouth Arts Center to Host The WATER'S EDGE ARTISTS, Painters for Preservation Exhibition

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Presents INFLUENCE Photo

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Presents INFLUENCE

LunART Celebrates Young Artists In A Virtual Visual Arts Exhibition Photo

LunART Celebrates Young Artists In A Virtual Visual Arts Exhibition

University of Wisconsin-Madison Presents WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT Photo

University of Wisconsin-Madison Presents WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT


More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!