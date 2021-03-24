Forward Presents LEWISTON/CLARKSTON By Samuel D. Hunter

Forward Theater Company returns to the stage and will present a live performance to digital audiences with Lewiston/Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter. The filmed version of this two-play experience will be streaming online via overture.org beginning April 9th and runs through April 25th.

In Lewiston, Alice is an aging descendant of Meriwether Lewis, who sits at her roadside stand selling cheap fireworks while developers swallow the land around her. Enter Marnie, Alice's long-lost granddaughter, proposing to buy the land and save her family's legacy.

In Clarkston, Jake is a descendant of William Clark, who has made the journey out west from his home in Connecticut, anxious to find meaning in his own history. He meets Chris during a late-night shift at Costco, forming an awkward bond.

Through an agreement with Actors' Equity Association, Forward is among the first group of Wisconsin theaters to return to in-person rehearsals and stage performances. Instead of offering performances to live audiences, a filmed version will be offered online.

Learn more at forwardtheater.com.