Fall Exhibitions Are Now Open In Overture Galleries

Galleries I, II and III exhibitions run today, Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 3. “Garbology” in Playhouse Gallery runs through Sunday, Nov. 26.

Sep. 05, 2023

Immerse yourself in a journey through the artistic wonders in Overture Galleries' fall exhibitions. Galleries I, II and III showcase artworks created by women artists. From powerful self-reflections and narratives to multimedia installations, these exhibitions offer a diverse range of perspectives and unveil the realms of creativity and expression. In the Playhouse Gallery, investigate your relationship with garbage. "Garbology: What We Throw Away" breathes new life into discarded objects and explores our collective and individual waste.

Galleries I, II and III exhibitions run today, Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 3. “Garbology” in Playhouse Gallery runs through Sunday, Nov. 26. To connect and learn more, join us for artist talks at the reception on Friday Oct. 6, 5-8 p.m. Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, with most artworks available for purchase.

GALLERY I: Burning at Both Ends

Jennifer Bastian and Heather Rasmussen have been friends for nearly 15 years. As artists and mothers, they make work connected to the labor of the body, family and community, using a language of visual symbols to illustrate themes of discomfort and comfort-seeking.

GALLERY II: Parallel Paths

Molly Krolczyk's paintings and Rita Yanny's mixed media pieces are displayed together in this collaborative exhibition. Their different styles are both characterized by spontaneity, color and layering. Many of these works were created simultaneously during shared studio time they call “parallel.”

GALLERY III: Objects May Appear Closer Upon Reflection

Brenda Gratton, Leora Saposnik and Carolyn Benforado trace their trajectory growing up as women, having to navigate societal expectations of perceived feminine identity at various stages. Each artist explores her own interior and exterior evolutions, costume changes and shifting roles along her journey.

PLAYHOUSE GALLERY: Garbology: What We Throw Away

“Garbology: What We Throw Away” breathes new life into discarded objects and explores our collective and individual waste. Forward Theater Company, Madison Arts Commission and Arts + Literature Laboratory present an exhibition of recent work inspired by and composed from the things we discard, concurrent with Forward's production of “The Garbologists” by Lindsey Joelle.

Garbology is supported by City of Madison Recycling.

Overture Galleries are sponsored by The Arts Access Fund, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and by contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.



