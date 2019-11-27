BWW Feature: HAMILTON at Overture Center

The long wait is over as Hamilton settles into Madison.

You've heard the buzz for years and wondered what the fuss was about. This is your chance to see Hamilton, so don't throw away your shot! But are those high ticket prices worth it, and can you even get a ticket?

The answer is yes!

I've had the fortune of seeing Hamilton on Broadway shortly after it opened. Back then, the famous Ham4ham $10 lottery was held in the street outside the theatre. Before the drawing, performers starring in neighboring Broadway shows, and occasionally even Hamilton cast members, would give surprise performances. Check out Youtube for a wealth of entertainment.

While I didn't win the lottery that day, I did spring for pricey secondary-sales tickets. Witnessing the original cast in the Richard Rodgers Theatre was historic to say the least. More important, it was the most unique and entertaining piece of theatre I'd ever seen-and I've seen a lot!

When the show opened in Chicago. I feared the show couldn't possibly live up to my first experience but was delighted to find the same joy. Even more satisfying was watching my friends experience the show for the first time. They leaned forward in their seats, transfixed by the story, the music, and the performance.

If you're on the fence about seeing Hamilton, or not really a theatre person, I can confidently tell you, this is a must see show!

Not only will the show remind and enlighten you about our country's early history, it weaves the tale with a talented and diverse cast representing our forefathers. And the music! The score features hip hop, R&B, soul, 60s sunshine pop, and traditional Broadway. Each style differentiates the various characters and their stories.

Tickets are still available at the Overture Center box office. Hamilton plays Madison through December 8, 2019.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wisconsin features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where national and international touring artists, ten resident companies, and hundreds of local artists engage nearly half a million people in educational and artistic experiences each year.





