ANASTASIA to Play at Overture Hall

Take a "journey to the past" with the national tour of Anastasia as they play Overture Hall July 30 through Aug. 4,

Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December," Anastasia is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.

The touring company includes: Lila Coogan as "Anya," Stephen Brower as "Dmitry," Jason Michael Evans as "Gleb," Joy Franz as "Dowager Empress," Tari Kelly as "Countess Lily," Edward Staudenmayer as "Vlad," Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr. as "Ensemble, Von Rothbart," Kristen Smith Davis as "Ensemble, Maria Romanov, Marfa, u/s Odette in Swan Lake," Ashlee Dupre as "Ensemble, Olga Romanov, Odette," Alison Ewing as "Ensemble, u/s Dowager Empress, u/s Lily," Peter Garza as "Ensemble, u/s Gleb," Jeremiah Ginn as "Swing, u/s Vlad," Brett-Marco Glauser as "Ensemble, u/s Dmitry," Lucy Horton as "Ensemble, Tsarina Alexandra, u/s Countess Lily," Mary Illes as "Ensemble, u/s Dowager Empress," Fred Inkley as "Ensemble, Gorlinsky, Count Leopold, u/s Vlad," Kourtney Keitt as "Ensemble, Tatiana Romanov, Dunya," Beth Stafford Laird as "Swing, u/s Anya," Mark Mackillop as "Ensemble, Prince Siegfried," Kenneth Michael Murray as "Swing, Dance Captain," Delilah Rose Pellow as "Little Anastasia/Alexei," Taylor Quick as "Ensemble, Young Anastasia, Paulina, u/s Anya," Brad Greer as "Ensemble, Tsar Nicholas II, Count Ipolitov, u/s Gleb," Matt Rosell as "Ensemble, u/s Dmitry," Sareen Tchekmedyian as "Swing, u/s Odette" and Addison Mackynzie Valentino as "Little Anastasia/Alexei."

For more information and tickets to Anastasia, tap here.





