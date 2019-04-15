BWW Review: MEUTE at Rockhal

On the 13th of April, the Rockhal welcomed Meute, a techno marching band from Hamburg known for fusing electronic music with the acoustic prowess of talented drummers and horn players. The event gathered a very diverse crowd of ages ranging from 25 to 45, with every fan displaying an equal enthusiasm for the band's performance.

The group played most of its better-known songs, while interacting with the audience with a greater level intimacy than is usually observed in Luxembourg. For the encore, the artists came down from the stage and played right next to the crowd, a much appreciated gestured that certainly increased the respect of the fans even further.

It was truly impressive to see the role played by the bass drums and the sousaphone, the anchors of almost every song and the instruments that most contributed to the electronic vibe of the show. But perhaps the most outstanding aspect of the performance was its visual uniqueness. The fashion style of every musician seemed somewhat casual, yet all members of the group wore a standard red jacket, a choice that greatly reinforced the marching band's vibe. The lighting work was also remarkable, much due to the frequent synchronization of light movements and musical notes.

Great jobs, fellas, please come back soon.

Image credit: Meute's official website





Related Articles Shows View More Luxembourg Stories