University of Kentucky Opera Theatre Will Close Out GRAND NIGHT AT HOME With a Singalong

The University of Kentucky Opera Theatre's virtual "Grand Night at Home" will end in a special singalong, according to the school's website.

To close out the series, UK Opera Theatre will present a virtual version of the finale number from "It's a Grand Night for Singing!" created from individual videos submitted by UKOT singers and community members performing the show.

"Losing our opportunity to connect with the community was a difficult, sad realization," UKOT Director Everett McCorvey said. "When Wrigley Media came to us with the idea to connect with the community virtually, we jumped at the opportunity. We decided to do so by singing the theme song from 'It's a Grand Night for Singing!' As people hear this song wherever it is played, we want them to sing along! We hope this song lifts spirits and gives joy until we can be together again next year - live and in person."

Tune in and sing along on UKOT's YouTube channel on July 31.

