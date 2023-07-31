THE WEIR Comes to Henry Clay Theatre in October

Bunbury Theatre presents The Weir by Conor McPherson ​at The Henry Clay Theatre in October. The performance is set for Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $12-22.

In a bar in rural Ireland, the local men swap spooky stories in an attempt to impress a young woman from Dublin who recently moved into a nearby “haunted” house. However, the tables are soon turned when she spins a yarn of her own.--Dramatists Play Service

Learn more at https://do502.com/events/2023/10/13/the-weir-by-conor-mcpherson-tickets