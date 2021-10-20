NKU School of the Arts to Host Costume Sale in Time for Halloween

Just in time for Halloween, Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts Theatre & Dance Program will be sponsoring a sale of costumes, wigs, and other assorted theatrical items on Oct. 26-27, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. outdoors in the Corbett Amphitheater.

a-? What: NKU SOTA Costume Sale

a-? When: Oct. 26-27, 2021 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

a-? Where: NKU Corbett Amphitheater (rain site indoors at NKU SOTA Atrium/Corbett lobby)

While guests are browsing inventory, Corbett Theatre will be open to tour the sets and view digital projections of NKU's upcoming production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, which opens on Nov. 11, running through Nov. 21.

Payments will be available as credit card only to create a "touchless" payment environment for improved health and safety of guests. NKU is following all CDC and government guidelines, and continues to monitor the COVID situation. Masks are required indoors on campus for all persons, vaccinated and unvaccinated. Visit nku.edu/covid19 for the latest information.