Marc Broussard Coming To The Kentucky Center In 2023
Marc Broussard is an artist with the unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms.
Kentucky Performing Arts presents Marc Broussard, Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. at The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at kentuckyperformingarts.org.
Marc Broussard is an artist with the unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms, creating an infectious mix of rock, blues, R&B, funk-pop and soul. His incomparable brand of soul coupled with his powerful vocals has garnered worldwide praise from critics and fans alike.
Broussard's father, Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist Ted Broussard of The Boogie Kings, nurtured Marc's musical gifts at an early age. This environment plus the vibrant music scene in Lafayette, Louisiana gave Broussard the opportunity to consistently practice his craft from childhood through early adulthood, when he released his first independent EP at age 20.
Broussard established the Save Our Soul Foundation in 2015 to help record and release music to benefit other charitable organizations. Since its establishment, Broussard has released several acclaimed and original charitable cover albums to benefit organizations like Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge and the City of Refuge in Atlanta.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 12, 2022
Kentucky Performing Arts presents Marc Broussard, Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. at The Kentucky Center â€“ Bomhard Theater.
Death Cab For Cutie Kicks Off 2023 Tour at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
November 30, 2022
Death Cab for Cutie brings the Asphalt Meadows Tour with special guest Momma to Old Forester's Paristown Hall on Friday, January 27 at 8 p.m.
Comedian Rodney Carrington is Coming to the Kentucky Center
November 30, 2022
Rodney Carrington has announced 8 additional dates for his upcoming 2023 comedy tour, which includes The Kentucky Center in Louisville, March 24, 2023.
The Carnegie Announces Cast For Upcoming Production Of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
November 28, 2022
The 'Greatest Movie Musical of All Time' is set to be lovingly adapted for the stage, complete with an onstage rainstorm, in The Carnegie's production of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN this January. New York City based actor Logan Anthony will return to The Carnegie this winter to star as Don Lockwood in the stage adaptation of the beloved movie musical SINGIN' IN THE RAIN.
PETER AND THE STARCACTHER Comes To NKU in December
November 28, 2022
Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with the Tony Award winning play, â€œPeter and the Starcatcher' by Rick Elice. Performances run December 2-11.