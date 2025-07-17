Louisville Orchestra Reveals September Dates for IN HARMONY TOUR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Louisville Orchestra is continuing the lauded “In Harmony” tour this September, bringing free music and community events to six more Commonwealth stops—their most ambitious stretch yet֫—throughout Kentucky. Additionally, Grammy Award-winning bluegrass icon Sam Bush will accompany them on five of the six tour stops. Registration for these free performances opens on Thursday, July 17, at 10:00 AM EST.

After completing the most recent leg of touring in early July—which featured stops in Glasgow, Elizabethtown, Greenville, and Bardstown—the Orchestra has now opened registration for the free concerts scheduled to take place throughout southeastern Kentucky this September, with performances planned in Shaker Village, Beattyville, Hazard, Campbellsville, Cumberland Falls, and Harlan.

This leg of the tour includes three new stops for the Orchestra: Shaker Village, The Forum in Hazard, and Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. It also marks the first time the Orchestra has conducted two consecutive touring weeks, allowing for an unprecedented opportunity to bring music to more locations and audiences across the Commonwealth. As detailed below, audiences at Shaker Village and Cumberland Falls State Resort Park will also have the opportunity to experience two world premieres, both of which were created specifically for the venues in which they’ll be played.

Kicking things off in Shaker Village on September 11, the orchestra will perform American classics including Copland’s spirited Hoe-Down and the intimate Appalachian Spring Suite for 13 instruments, alongside the lyrical first movement of Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings. Also included is a world premier from LO Creators Corps resident Chelsea Komschlies, whose new composition was created specifically for Shaker Village. The program will conclude with the highly revered John Adams’ Shaker Loops.

The following five concerts will include the same beloved classics from Tchaikovsky and Copland, followed by a specially arranged set of Sam Bush originals, including Eight More Miles to Louisville, Revival, and Gold Heart Locket. Bush will be joined by guitarist Stephen Mougin for this dynamic and genre-crossing performance. Additionally, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park will also feature a world premiere from LO Creators Corps resident Anthony R. Green, who created a new composition and interactive musical installation specifically for the performance. Beattyville and Hazard will feature singer-songwriter and Hazard native Lindsey Branson for a special rendition of her song Little Bird.

“In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra” initially kicked off in 2022 when the organization was awarded $4.3 million by the Kentucky Legislature to build community and promote more equitable cultural health and well-being throughout the Commonwealth. Since its inception, the “In Harmony” tour has seen remarkable success, reaching more than 34,000 Kentuckians across 43 counties and earning the Orchestra renewal of funding from the Kentucky Legislature for continued touring through 2026.

“In Harmony” September tour stops:

Thursday, September 11, 2025 – Shaker Village, KY

Friday, September 12, 2025 – Beattyville, KY

Saturday, September 13, 2025 – Hazard, KY

Thursday, September 18, 2025 – Campbellsville, KY

Friday, September 19, 2025 – Cumberland Falls, KY

Saturday, September 20, 2025 – Harlan, KY