Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Performing Arts and 91.9 WFPK Present 'All Together Now'

The concert takes place on Saturday, February 13 at 7 p.m.

Feb. 3, 2021  

Kentucky Performing Arts and 91.9 WFPK will present "All Together Now," a concert that brings local artists together in a safe environment, on the stage of Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

The concert serves as a musical time capsule, reflecting perseverance, love, justice, peace, and togetherness during times of uncertainty, themes that define our present, while giving us the creative inspiration to build a better future.

All Together Now, Featuring:

  • Aaron Bibelhauser & Michael Cleveland
  • Ben Sollee & Zaniah
  • Carly Johnson & Scott T. Smith
  • Kiana Del & Otis Junior
  • Maestro J & Phillip Hancock
  • Hosted by Otis Junior

The concert takes place on Saturday, February 13 at 7 p.m.

This event is free, but reservations are required. Donations are accepted with proceeds to benefit Kentucky Performing Arts. Reserve your spot now at https://www.kentuckyperformingarts.org/all-shows/all-together-now.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco


Related Articles View More Louisville Stories   Shows
BWW Blog: Diversifying the Theatre - A Movement or A Moment? Photo

BWW Blog: Diversifying the Theatre - A Movement or A Moment?

Kentucky Governors Awards In The Arts To Be Presented Tomorrow Photo

Kentucky Governor's Awards In The Arts To Be Presented Tomorrow

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents The Besnard Lakes Photo

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents The Besnard Lakes

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Center Stage, Pandora, Flo Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Center Stage, Pandora, Floyd Central & More Take Home Wins!


More Hot Stories For You