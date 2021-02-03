Kentucky Performing Arts and 91.9 WFPK Present 'All Together Now'
The concert takes place on Saturday, February 13 at 7 p.m.
Kentucky Performing Arts and 91.9 WFPK will present "All Together Now," a concert that brings local artists together in a safe environment, on the stage of Old Forester's Paristown Hall.
The concert serves as a musical time capsule, reflecting perseverance, love, justice, peace, and togetherness during times of uncertainty, themes that define our present, while giving us the creative inspiration to build a better future.
All Together Now, Featuring:
- Aaron Bibelhauser & Michael Cleveland
- Ben Sollee & Zaniah
- Carly Johnson & Scott T. Smith
- Kiana Del & Otis Junior
- Maestro J & Phillip Hancock
- Hosted by Otis Junior
This event is free, but reservations are required. Donations are accepted with proceeds to benefit Kentucky Performing Arts. Reserve your spot now at https://www.kentuckyperformingarts.org/all-shows/all-together-now.