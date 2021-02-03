Kentucky Performing Arts and 91.9 WFPK Present 'All Together Now'

Kentucky Performing Arts and 91.9 WFPK will present "All Together Now," a concert that brings local artists together in a safe environment, on the stage of Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

The concert serves as a musical time capsule, reflecting perseverance, love, justice, peace, and togetherness during times of uncertainty, themes that define our present, while giving us the creative inspiration to build a better future.

All Together Now, Featuring:

Aaron Bibelhauser & Michael Cleveland

Ben Sollee & Zaniah

Carly Johnson & Scott T. Smith

Kiana Del & Otis Junior

Maestro J & Phillip Hancock

Hosted by Otis Junior

The concert takes place on Saturday, February 13 at 7 p.m.

This event is free, but reservations are required. Donations are accepted with proceeds to benefit Kentucky Performing Arts. Reserve your spot now at https://www.kentuckyperformingarts.org/all-shows/all-together-now.