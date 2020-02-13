Kentucky Performing Arts Will Present Goitse

Goitse is a popular and award-winning quintet forged in the creative crucible of Limerick's Irish World Academy. Goitse (Go-wit-cha) chose its name from the informal Gaelic Irish greeting meaning 'come here.' Named Live Ireland's "Traditional Group of the Year," Chicago Irish American News' "Group of the Year," as well as winning the prestigious "Freiburger International Leiter 2016" award in Germany, Goitse has become a leader of a new generation of traditional Irish ensembles.

Goitse has released five critically acclaimed recordings and maintains a year-round touring schedule, including performances throughout Ireland and the U.K., Germany, France and the U.S. Their distinctive sound lies in the quality of their own compositions interspersed with traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland and abroad.

Laying the foundations for the music are World and All-Ireland Bodhrán champion Colm Phelan and Conal O'Kane. The gripping rhythm section sets a powerful drive for the music while the sweet, charismatic voice of Áine McGeeney draws audiences into their traditional Irish songs.

Information:

WHAT: Goitse

WHEN: Sunday, March 15, 2019 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater

501 W. Main St.

COST: Tickets start at $25. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.





