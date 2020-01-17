Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko: I'm Too Sensitive For This X- North American Tour comes to Old Forester's Paristown Hall on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Standard tickets are $35.00. Premium tickets are $70.00. Day of Show tickets are $40.00. Premium ticket purchase includes express entry into venue and access to balcony lounge with private bathroom and full bar service. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Hayley Kiyoko has become one of the most celebrated modern pop artists since releasing her landmark song "Expectations," which according to Rolling Stone, placed her "at the forefront of an unapologetically queer pop movement."

Since her 2015 debut, Hayley has amassed more than 300 million global streams, have 1.8 million YouTube subscribers and has accrued more than 350 million YouTube views.

Hayley's success has been recognized with two VMA nominations and the title of Push Artist of the Year, the Rising Star Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event, and her name on NPR's list of "The 21st Century's Most Influential Women Musicians."





