Kentucky Performing Arts And Transmit Productions Present Paul Oakenfold

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kentucky Performing Arts and Transmit Productions will present Paul Oakenfold on Friday, October 25 at 9:00 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Oakenfold is argued to be the first global superstar DJ for his spectacular contributions to our musical landscape.

Oakenfold's signature can be seen in everything from the early rise of hip-hop and the re-invention of British dance culture to the Balearic explosion and the birth of “Madchester”. He was awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth on behalf of the British Empire as a “Pioneer of the Nation” for his contributions to dance music.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Comments