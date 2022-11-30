Death Cab For Cutie Kicks Off 2023 Tour at Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Death Cab for Cutie brings the Asphalt Meadows Tour with special guest Momma to Old Forester's Paristown Hall on Friday, January 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $50 in advance, $90 day of show, and are available at kentuckyperformingarts.org

Celebrate the start of the new year with Death Cab for Cutie. The 2023 leg of the band's Asphalt Meadows Tour will kick off at Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky before traveling across the United States and abroad.

Death Cab for Cutie is a Grammy-nominated, alternative rock band formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997. The band is composed of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper, and Zac Rae.

After being nominated for eight Grammy Awards for previous works, the band released their tenth studio album "Asphalt Meadows" on Sept. 16, 2022. The new album includes songs "Roman Candles" and "Here to Forever."