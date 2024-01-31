Black Violin Will Perform at Brown Theatre in March

The performance is on Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 pm.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Black Violin will perform at Brown Theatre (315 West Broadway) on Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

The Black Violin Experience Tour showcases the two-time Grammy nominated duo Black Violin, brought to life by Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, invoking a mystifying musical fusion of exquisite classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats.

A concert performance that boldly merges centuries of music and unites audiences with a message of hope and possibility. Fans can expect to be immersed in a sound that transcends categories and celebrates ingenuity and ambition, proving anything is possible. 

On stage, Kev Marcus gives an electrifying violin performance along with Wil Baptiste’s magnetizing viola and vocal performance. Joining them are Nat Stokes on drums, DJ SPS on the turntable, and Liston Gregory on keys. Together they are reconceptualizing what a violin concert looks and sounds like, building bridges to a place where Mozart, Marvin Gaye and Kendrick Lamar harmoniously coexist. Black Violin invites you to think outside of the box. 




