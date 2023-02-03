Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLUEY Comes to The Kentucky Center in Septemebr

Performances are September 15, 16, and 17.

Feb. 03, 2023  

BLUEY Comes to The Kentucky Center in Septemebr

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to the The Kentucky Center on September 15, 16, and 17 with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be "taking the show on the road" to The Kentucky Center with 4 shows:

Friday, September 15 at 6:00PM Saturday, September 16 at 3:00PM
Saturday, September 16 at 12:00PM Sunday, September 17 at 12:00PM

Tickets for all performances go on sale February 3, 10:00AM at KentuckyPerformingArts.org and 502-584-7777.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they've never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

"After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences," said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. "We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America."

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.




BLUEYs First Live Stage Show Is Coming To The Kentucky Center Photo
BLUEY's First Live Stage Show Is Coming To The Kentucky Center
Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to the The Kentucky Center on September 15, 16, and 17 with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! 
Yo-Yo Ma Performs in Mammoth Cave National Park With Louisville Orchestra in April Photo
Yo-Yo Ma Performs in Mammoth Cave National Park With Louisville Orchestra in April
One of the world's most awe-inspiring natural wonders will serve as the setting for a once-in-a-lifetime experience on April 29, when members of the Louisville Orchestra join forces with cellist Yo-Yo Ma at Kentucky's Mammoth Cave National Park, the site of more than 400 miles of interwoven limestone caves and 100 miles of above-ground trails and rivers.
Kentucky Performing Arts and KMEA Present THE GHEENS GREAT EXPECTATIONS CONCERT Next Month Photo
Kentucky Performing Arts and KMEA Present THE GHEENS GREAT EXPECTATIONS CONCERT Next Month
The Gheens Great Expectations Concert featuring performances by the Louisville Youth Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra and pianist Avery Gagliano is set for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center – Whitney Hall.
Shakespeares Classic Comedy TWELFTH NIGHT Comes To NKU Photo
Shakespeare's Classic Comedy TWELFTH NIGHT Comes To NKU
Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with William Shakespeare's timeless classic Twelfth Night. The play will run from February 16-26, 2023 at NKU's Stauss Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


BLUEY Comes to The Kentucky Center in SeptemebrBLUEY Comes to The Kentucky Center in Septemebr
February 3, 2023

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to the The Kentucky Center on September 15, 16, and 17 with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! 
BLUEY's First Live Stage Show Is Coming To The Kentucky CenterBLUEY's First Live Stage Show Is Coming To The Kentucky Center
January 26, 2023

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to the The Kentucky Center on September 15, 16, and 17 with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! 
Yo-Yo Ma Performs in Mammoth Cave National Park With Louisville Orchestra in AprilYo-Yo Ma Performs in Mammoth Cave National Park With Louisville Orchestra in April
January 26, 2023

One of the world's most awe-inspiring natural wonders will serve as the setting for a once-in-a-lifetime experience on April 29, when members of the Louisville Orchestra join forces with cellist Yo-Yo Ma at Kentucky's Mammoth Cave National Park, the site of more than 400 miles of interwoven limestone caves and 100 miles of above-ground trails and rivers.
Kentucky Performing Arts and KMEA Present THE GHEENS GREAT EXPECTATIONS CONCERT Next MonthKentucky Performing Arts and KMEA Present THE GHEENS GREAT EXPECTATIONS CONCERT Next Month
January 23, 2023

The Gheens Great Expectations Concert featuring performances by the Louisville Youth Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra and pianist Avery Gagliano is set for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center – Whitney Hall.
Shakespeare's Classic Comedy TWELFTH NIGHT Comes To NKUShakespeare's Classic Comedy TWELFTH NIGHT Comes To NKU
January 23, 2023

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with William Shakespeare's timeless classic Twelfth Night. The play will run from February 16-26, 2023 at NKU's Stauss Theatre.
share