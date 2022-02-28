ALICE IN DERBYLAND Returns To Louisville!

The creators of Snow White And The Seven Drag Queens bring you the second annual production of Alice In Derbyland!

Join Alice as she arrives in DerbyLand just in time for the most wonderful time of the

year in Kentucky! With the help of the Mad Milliner, the Fascinate-Hare and the

Churchill Rabbit, our princess shall face off against the evil Delta Queen and the

Seersucker Cat! Who shall reign supreme over the Festival of the Pegasus and DerbyLand?

Come find out and enjoy the talents of Gilda Wabbit, Peighton Radlein, Uhstel H Valentine, Diana Rae, Philip Clemons, Leigh Nieves and Salem Vytch-Tryells!

The original parody, jukebox musical was written by Drag Daddy Productions' Executive Producer, Tony Lewis, and will have two showings: first at Art Sanctuary on April 22 at 7:30PM

and then at Paristown on April 24 at 3PM.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased at dragdaddyproductions.com.