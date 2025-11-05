A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Actors Theatre of Louisville

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After years away from the stage, Actors Theatre’s A Christmas Carol will return to the Pamela Brown Auditorium, December 4–21, in a heartwarming, spirit-lifting production that rekindles the magic, memory, and meaning of the holidays.

After years of anticipation, it’s the return of a Louisville institution. For generations, families have gathered at Actors Theatre to share Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption and joy. Now, A Christmas Carol is back where it belongs—on the mainstage.

Since tickets went on sale in September, demand has been extraordinary for this new staging of Charles Dickens’ classic, adapted by Lavina Jadhwani and co-directed by Amelia Acosta Powell and Emily Tarquin. The production honors the tradition audiences have cherished for decades—true to Dickens, rich in seasonal magic, and full of heart.

“People have told us they remember coming to this show with their grandparents, bringing their kids, making it part of their annual ritual,” said Artistic Director Amelia Acosta Powell. “We’re thrilled to bring it back in a way that reflects those memories while inviting a new generation to fall in love with it, too.”

Based on Charles Dickens’ timeless tale, A Christmas Carol follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he’s visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future—an unforgettable journey that transforms his heart and reminds us all of the power of generosity, community, and joy.

For Louisville, A Christmas Carol is more than a play—it’s a shared celebration. A moment to reconnect with family, rediscover community, and remember the joy at the heart of the season.