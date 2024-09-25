Write Act Repertory Will Host Second Annual CRINGE FESTIVAL 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Write Act Repertory has announced its second annual Cringe Festival 2024. Produced by Write Act Repertory’s Producing Artistic Director John Lant along with Producer Darrin Yalacki. A collection of 5 original one act plays written by various writers and narrated by a special host, for a limited run of eight performances. Enter a world of the supernatural, macabre, and ghoulish in this unearthly festival of one-acts filled with mystery, poignancy, laughter, and fantasy in this year’s Cringe Fest! You decide if it is truly cringeworthy or not. Explore the mystical, the magical and the monstrous. Come play with us. Forever…and ever…and ever. (18+)

The show opens October 12 and runs through October 27, 2024. Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 3:00pm. Tickets are $25 general admission and can be purchased online https://cringe24.brownpapertickets.com and onstage411.com.

The plays are written by playwrights Susan C. Hunter, Thomas J. Misuraca, Jorge A. Pulido, Katie Bogart Ward and Darrin Yalacki. Directed by Alicia Agramonte, Stephanie O'Neill, Jorge A. Pulido, Katie Bogart Wardand Darrin Yalacki.

Starring Whitney Bowers, Adanna Ehiribe, Alexandra Deaver, Annie O'Neil, Harry Gillette, Jasmine Rivera, Jeannette Srinivasan, Jeffrey Pendo, Lance Bagley, Lee Gordon and Mary Nakanishi.

A Collection of 5 tales of Frightful, Ghastly, and Macabre One Act Plays.

Shadow of a Doubt written by Jorge A. Pulido - A bedtime story goes awry, leading a little girl to question her worldview.

To Cut a Long Story Short written by Thomas J. Misuraca - During a game night, Elanor suggests short ghost stories tales to entertain each other. As they come up with clever tales, it's Doug who taps into true darkness.

Mousetrap written by Katie Bogart Ward - A play within a play, a murder within a murder, an explosion within an explosion. Can the audience figure it out before it is too late?

Fles Wodahs written by Darrin Yalacki - Emma discovers a darker side to herself while on a weekend vacation with her boyfriend, Carl.

Thus With a Kiss written by Susan C. Hunter - Romeo, Juliet, and Tybalt awake from their Shakespearean fates to realize to their horror that they are now among the undead.

