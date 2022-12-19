World Premiere Of FINAL INTERVIEW By Gabriel Oliva Set For Pico Playhouse This January

The Pico Playhouse is set to kick off the new year with the world premiere production of Final Interview by Gabriel Oliva. A gripping story of revenge set against the backdrop of corporate America directed by Katierose Donahue-Enriquez, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Dana Deryuck, Colleen Foy, Frank Martinelli, Gabriel Oliva, and Brian Stanton. There will be five performances only, on Fridays and Saturdays, January 13, 14, 27, and 28, at 8pm, and Sunday, January 29, at 7pm.



The stress of a job interview is cranked up to 10 when a gun is thrown in the mix. If the interview goes poorly, someone dies. In a claustrophobic game of cat and mouse, both interviewer and interviewee desperately try to escape a high-rise office with their lives. Final Interview exposes the corruption behind corporate greed and the ability to right the wrongs of one's past. Running time is 80 minutes with no intermission.



As an actor, playwright Gabriel Oliva has been seen in Promising Young Woman, The Dropout, Archer, S.W.A.T., Elena of Avalor, and more. He has performed as a singer all over Southern California, including Coachella. His debut jazz album Love.Life was released in 2021. Central Valley, a feature film he wrote and directed, was released in this year. As a writer, his films Gay Camp and Weekend Warriors have won numerous festival awards. Final Interview is his first produced play.



Said Oliva, "I wrote this play in response to the Miami condominium collapse of 2021. Ninety-eight lives were lost, but no one was held accountable. The families of those who died deserve to feel a sense of closure or have justice be done. This story is about how two people deal with the trauma of the past when stripped of the corporate armor so many companies are afforded."



Director Katierose Donahue-Enriquez is an actor, writer, director, producer, and host living in Los Angeles. Her solo show, Queen of Fishtown, recently finished limited award-winning runs in London, New York City, Philadelphia, and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. TV credits include 2 Broke Girls, How I Met Your Mother, The Comeback, Future Man, American Crime, Astronomy Club, and more than a dozen national commercials.



Scenic design is by Annie Terrazzo, and the stage manager is Rachel Zerger-Oliva.



General admission is $30, and tickets are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215684®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ffinalinterview.brownpapertickets.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Pico Playhouse is located at 10508 W. Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, 90064.