World Premiere OUTRAGE By Allen Barton Opens October 20 At Beverly Hills Playhouse

World premiere production of OUTRAGE by Allen Barton opens at Beverly Hills Playhouse on October 20.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Crimson Square Theatre Company in association with Beverly Hills Playhouse present the world premiere stimulating drama OUTRAGE by playwright Allen Barton, who will also be directing the timely, provoking and significant production.  

“Have you ever wondered what we've become? What we're doing to ourselves?”

Provocative and relevant: OUTRAGE takes on the topics of conformity and cancellation in 2020s Los Angeles. Ethan is an acting and writing teacher who runs a prestigious school. He confronts increasing tensions in his life, as friends and students seem eager to lash out in anger and recrimination over the election of a controversial President, all while Los Angeles anxiously awaits the verdict in an incendiary criminal trial involving a racially charged police shooting.

The midnight beeping of a defective smoke alarm is the harbinger of all that is about to sweep life as Ethan knew it away. As the city takes in the verdict, Ethan's world is quite suddenly changed forever. Forced to look at life from the other side of cancellation, Ethan attempts to reconcile relationships while determining where his creative life went, and how it might re-emerge. 

The show will open at Beverly Hills Playhouse October 20th – November 12, 2023. Tickets are on sale at: Click Here

Beverly Hills Playhouse (Main Stage) October 20 – November 12, 2023.  Located at 254 South Robertson Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA., 90211.  Performances Friday and Saturday 8:00pm and Sunday 7:00pm.  Tickets:  $35.00 / $15.00 Students.  Running Time:  120 minutes Including Intermission.  For information and tickets: www.crimsonsquare.org or call (323) 657-5992.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








